UK Resilience Academy
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Red Teaming Handbook
Red Teaming involves the independent application of a range of structured, creative and critical thinking techniques to assist the end user make a better-informed decision or produce a more robust product*. Practically, this typically involves individuals and teams rigorously analysing and challenging an organisation’s plans, programmes, ideas, and assumptions.
Produced by the Ministry of Defence, this handbook is a practical guide for individuals and teams who are faced with different problems and challenges, at all levels of an organisation.
While written in the defence context, it equally applicable to both civilian and military audiences and will be of interest to all government departments.
For more information, please visit gov.uk. * (JDP 0-01.1, UK Terminology Supplement to NATOTerm)
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Original article link: https://ukresilienceacademy.org/resources/red-teaming-handbook/?fbclid=IwY2xjawRDMmFleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETAwRWNzaW50YVc3dGNRazVOc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHmNcM8RfYSG68kb2voXATwOF3qQz2bJXl7F2ge1tJyd3N0KhR7ujFy1SYqgg_aem_qbjr5rTMyQ5xOphdpUA4rA
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