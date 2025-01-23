Red weather warnings issued with damaging winds forecast for Storm Éowyn

Red Weather Warnings have been issued with Storm Éowyn forecast to bring disruptive winds as well as heavy rain and snow for some on Friday.

Red Warnings for wind have been issued for Northern Ireland as well as central and southwestern areas of Scotland on Friday. These are accompanied by wider Amber and Yellow Warnings for wind, as well as Yellow Warnings for rain and snow.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “We reserve the issuing of Red Warnings for the most severe weather which represents a likely danger to life and severe disruption, and that is the case with Storm Éowyn.

“While it will be widely very windy on Friday, with additional hazards from rain and snow, the strongest winds and most significant impacts are likely in Northern Ireland and central and southwestern parts of Scotland within the Red Warning areas, where winds could gust 80-90 mph quite widely for a time, and potentially up to 100 mph for exposed coasts in particular.”

This is the first Red Warning issued for Northern Ireland since the Met Office moved to impact-based warnings in 2011.

After Storm Éowyn on Friday and early on Saturday, further wet and windy weather is likely on Sunday and at the start of next week, with further warnings issued.

A change as Storm Éowyn approaches

We start to see a major change to the UK’s weather on Thursday, as a front bringing heavy rain moves eastwards through the day. Conditions turn both wet and windy during the early hours on Friday morning as Storm Éowyn arrives, with rain starting off as snow over parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and higher ground in northern England.

A Yellow warning for winds in western parts of Wales, southwest England and the southern coast of England has been issued from 07:00 until 18:00 on Thursday.

Significant impacts likely with Storm Éowyn

Storm Éowyn, pronounced ‘Ay-oh-win’, will begin to influence the UK’s weather early on Friday, with strengthening winds initially in southwestern parts of the UK with accompanying heavy rainfall. This will quickly spread northeast to the rest of the UK during Friday morning.

There is also a chance of snow over Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland as the system initially bumps into cold air, however much of this will quickly change to rain as milder air moves in.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen continued: “Storm Éowyn is a multi-hazard event, with snow likely for some, rain for many and strong winds for much of the UK. As a result, a number of weather warnings have been issued, with all parts of the UK covered by one warning at some point on Friday.

“Storm Éowyn is expected to cross Northern Ireland early on Friday morning. It will then continue northeast across the northern half of Scotland during Friday afternoon and is expected to be centred near Shetland during Friday evening.

“It’s important to note that even those away from the immediate Red Warning areas will still likely see disruptive weather, with travel plans likely to be severely impacted, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some.”

Snow and rain represent additional hazards with this event, with warnings issued. The snow is likely to be relatively short-lived before it shifts to rain, but still has the potential to cause disruption, with some surface water flooding a likely hazard in some places.

Advice

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather in your area.

Visit WeatherReady for practical tips and advice for preparing for severe weather.

Travel conditions are likely to be severely disrupted in the coming days. Mark Nash, Duty Manager at National Highways, said: “We are expecting high winds and rain to hit most parts of the country later this week. If you're planning to drive over the next few days, prepare in advance for the journey and take extra care on the roads. If weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour to manage the conditions as safely as possible.

“We have a section of our website dedicated to travelling in storms, high winds and gales, and considerations for different types of vehicles, as part of our guide to travelling in severe weather.”

The acronym TRIP is an easy way for drivers to remember the four simple steps to take to prepare ahead of using motorways and major A roads this winter:

• Top-up: Fuel, oil, and screen wash

• Rest: Plan regular stops every two hours to avoid driver fatigue

• Inspect: Check tyre pressure and tread

• Prepare: Have a plan for severe weather conditions

Regional breakdown

Northern Ireland

Winds will pick up from early morning on Friday. There may be a slight reduction in wind strength for a time as the centre of Storm Éowyn passes overhead, before winds rapidly increase again. The strong winds will ease from later on Friday.

Scotland

As Storm Éowyn approaches, precipitation will initially fall as snow, mainly over the higher ground, but much of this will turn to rain as milder air moves in. Winds will strengthen through the morning with the strongest gusts in southwestern parts of Scotland. There will be a time in the middle of the day when the low passes over Scotland and winds could sharply fall for a time before quickly strengthening again. Blustery wintry showers will remain through Saturday as the low moves away.

Northern England

The Amber warning for wind covers much of northern England, an underlying Yellow warning covers a longer time period and wider extent of England. Heavy rain and strengthening winds will develop through the early hours of Friday. The rain will ease after lunchtime with some bright spells though it will remain very windy.

Southern England

Winds arriving to the far southwest during Thursday morning, where they could reach 50-60 mph over exposed coasts and hills, before easing in the afternoon. Rain arrives on Thursday night but clears to the east by Friday morning. Accumulations of 15-25 mm are expected fairly widely, with as much as 40-60 mm over high ground. Friday brings widespread strong winds across the whole of the south of England, with gusts of 40-50 mph likely for a time, perhaps higher on exposed coasts and hills, before easing through the afternoon.

Wales

Winds picking up in western parts on Thursday, bringing a 4-to-5-hour spell of strong and gusty winds. Winds are expected to reach 50-60 mph over exposed coasts and hills. Heavy rain arrives for much of Wales on Friday as well as strong winds. Winds will be strongest in north Wales, where peak gusts of 60-70 mph are expected fairly widely inland, with 70-80 mph in some areas, and 80-90 mph along more exposed coasts and hills.

Further Ahead

As Storm Éowyn weakens and clears to the northeast of the UK, Saturday will remain a breezy day everywhere with strong winds persisting in the north. It will be drier for many, with showers replacing persistent heavy rain, these wintry in the north, especially over higher ground.

However, a further area of low pressure will influence the UK’s weather from Sunday, initially in the west, but spreading further east and bringing further wind and rain from Sunday and into the start of next week, with further warnings issued.

You can find the latest forecast on our website, on YouTube, by following us on X and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.