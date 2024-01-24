Redesignating the Houthis a terrorist group is not a bad policy: it is no policy at all

EXPERT COMMENT

The Houthis will not be discouraged, but the implications for Yemen and its people are dire.

The US redesignation of the Houthis as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT) represents continuing inconsistency in its policy towards Yemen – or rather the complete absence of a policy.

During its first weeks in office the Biden administration chose to revoke Trump’s decision to add the Houthis to a similar list. Now the US has rebranded them with the terrorist designation, repeating the same old ignorant mistakes, with apparently no ability to learn from even recent history.

The main difference between Trump’s designation and Biden’s is that the restrictions of the new SDGT categorization can be more easily undone in the event of a de-escalation in hostilities. Humanitarian waivers are also easier to get.

In addition, the Biden administration has given the Houthis 30 days’ notice before the designation is applied – a chance to back off in the Red Sea and give diplomacy a chance.

But the new designation will not persuade the Houthis to think again. And it adds to the already zero-sum ego game they are playing with the US. It will also hinder humanitarian operations in Yemen and further deteriorate US standing in the Middle East.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.