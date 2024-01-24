Chatham House
|Printable version
Redesignating the Houthis a terrorist group is not a bad policy: it is no policy at all
EXPERT COMMENT
The Houthis will not be discouraged, but the implications for Yemen and its people are dire.
The US redesignation of the Houthis as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT) represents continuing inconsistency in its policy towards Yemen – or rather the complete absence of a policy.
During its first weeks in office the Biden administration chose to revoke Trump’s decision to add the Houthis to a similar list. Now the US has rebranded them with the terrorist designation, repeating the same old ignorant mistakes, with apparently no ability to learn from even recent history.
The main difference between Trump’s designation and Biden’s is that the restrictions of the new SDGT categorization can be more easily undone in the event of a de-escalation in hostilities. Humanitarian waivers are also easier to get.
In addition, the Biden administration has given the Houthis 30 days’ notice before the designation is applied – a chance to back off in the Red Sea and give diplomacy a chance.
But the new designation will not persuade the Houthis to think again. And it adds to the already zero-sum ego game they are playing with the US. It will also hinder humanitarian operations in Yemen and further deteriorate US standing in the Middle East.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/01/redesignating-houthis-terrorist-group-not-bad-policy-it-no-policy-all
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Iran–Pakistan tensions: Why further escalation is unlikely25/01/2024 09:20:00
Despite fears that Iran–Pakistan strikes would see spillover of conflict from the Middle East, the situation remains relatively self-contained.
The economic case for a Gaza ceasefire24/01/2024 14:20:00
The risk of regional escalation means that the Gulf Arab states should do more to push for a ceasefire, not only for humanitarian reasons, but for their economic self-interest.
China’s economy is becoming a drag on global growth24/01/2024 11:25:00
Growth looks set to weaken this year, but authorities remain unable to deliver a large monetary stimulus and unwilling to deliver a large fiscal one.
Kim Jong Un’s hostile rhetoric reflects North Korea’s warming relations with Russia and China22/01/2024 12:20:00
Pyongyang has real importance in an emerging anti-Western alliance – and will likely grow more aggressive this year.
When Netanyahu falls, Israel’s democracy will need new political realignments19/01/2024 13:20:00
A more centrist coalition government would respect the rule of law, but its ability to advance peace will be far from guaranteed.
The Houthis won’t back down after US and UK strikes on Yemen15/01/2024 13:25:00
Air strikes will not prevent further attacks in the Red Sea but have already regionalized Yemen’s civil war and delayed the fragile peace process.
The horrors of Ecuador are not just Ecuador’s12/01/2024 12:20:00
President Noboa faces the daunting task of rooting out narco-terrorism and corruption. The international community must step up to prevent the country losing this gang-declared war.
What’s at stake for Africa in 2024?11/01/2024 14:10:00
From a year of elections, to multiple summits, as well as conflict hotspots and debt burdens, 2024 will bring mixed fortunes for the African continent.