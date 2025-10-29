Department for Business & Trade
|Printable version
Redress scheme launches in next step towards justice for Capture victims
Government launches the Capture Redress Scheme for postmasters who suffered due to the Post Office's faulty accounting software.
-
New redress scheme opens for postmasters who suffered due to the Post Office’s Capture accounting software.
-
Scheme was designed with input from victims to ensure it can deliver redress as swiftly as possible, including immediate preliminary payments for eligible claimants before full assessment by an independent panel
-
Scheme will be tested for first 150 claimants before full roll-out.
Postmasters that suffered shortfalls as a result of the faulty Capture accounting software are able today (Wednesday 29th October) to apply for redress as the Government launches its new Capture Redress Scheme.
The scheme follows the Government’s acceptance of findings of an investigation by independent forensic accountants Kroll Associates, which concluded there was a reasonable likelihood that Capture, in use at Post Office branches between 1992 and 2000, created financial shortfalls for postmasters.
In some cases, this left postmasters using their own savings to make up the difference.
The scheme was designed hand in hand with affected postmasters, whilst also taking lessons into account from redress schemes for the victims of the Horizon IT Scandal. As of the end of September, the Horizon redress schemes have paid out over £1.2 billion to more than 9,000 victims, with further support announced as part of the Government’s response to Sir Wyn William’s Volume 1 Inquiry report.
Eligible postmasters will receive immediate preliminary payments of £10,000 upon confirmation of eligibility, with an independent panel then assessing final awards through a banding model ranging from £10,000 to £300,000. In exceptional cases, awards may exceed the upper limit.
The scheme launches with an initial phase for 150 claimants to ensure the process is fair and accessible before wider implementation. All awards will be tax-exempt and disregarded for means-tested benefits.
Post Office Minister Blair McDougall said:
After over two decades of fighting for justice, postmasters and their families will finally receive recognition and recompense for the lives and livelihoods that Capture destroyed.
I’d like to thank all of those victims who have helped us to design this scheme, allowing us to deliver on our promise of providing redress today.
We can’t make up for everything they have lost, but today we begin restoring some of the dignity so cruelly taken away by this scandal.
The scheme is open to affected postmasters that do not have a criminal conviction related to Capture. For those who may have criminal convictions related to Capture, the appropriate route is through the Criminal Cases Review Commission or its Scottish equivalent. If any convictions related to Capture are identified as unsafe and overturned by the courts, the Government will ensure that appropriate redress is given.
Applications to the Capture Redress Scheme can be made via GOV.UK with full guidance available online about how the process works. Please find this here.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/redress-scheme-launches-in-next-step-towards-justice-for-capture-victims
Latest News from
Department for Business & Trade
UK Export Finance and PIF sign MoU for £4-5 billion to promote UK companies’ engagement in the Saudi market29/10/2025 13:12:00
The signing took place in the presence of Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Minister for Investment Lord Stockwood, who attended the 9th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh.
Trade Minister projects confident, outward-facing trade vision29/10/2025 12:10:00
Government sets out the UK's trade priorities as it undergoes first WTO Trade Policy Review since leaving the EU.
Update on the UK-Switzerland Services Mobility Agreement29/10/2025 10:10:10
The UK and Switzerland have agreed a further extension to the existing UK-Switzerland Services Mobility Agreement (SMA) to cover the next 4 years.
Update on an enhanced Free Trade Agreement with Switzerland28/10/2025 16:10:00
Update following round 8 of negotiations on an enhanced Free Trade Agreement with Switzerland.
New bereavement and pregnancy protections to be shaped by businesses and workers23/10/2025 13:05:00
Consultations launched on key Make Work Pay measures including protections for pregnant women and new mothers at work, bereavement leave and trade union reforms
UK showcases digital trade leadership at global business meeting23/10/2025 11:25:00
UK showcases digital trade leadership at global business meeting in Germany.
Regional Investment Summit delivers almost £800m boost to West Midlands, creating hundreds of jobs22/10/2025 12:20:00
Hundreds of jobs in the West Midlands are set to be created after almost £800m of investment was announced at yesterday’s Regional Investment Summit.
Regional Investment Summit delivers almost a thousand jobs for UK communities22/10/2025 11:20:00
Nearly a thousand jobs are to be created in a major boost to communities across the UK after over 10 billion in investments were yesterday announced at the first Regional Investment Summit.