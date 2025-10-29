Redress scheme launches in next step towards justice for Capture victims

Government launches the Capture Redress Scheme for postmasters who suffered due to the Post Office's faulty accounting software.

New redress scheme opens for postmasters who suffered due to the Post Office’s Capture accounting software.

Scheme was designed with input from victims to ensure it can deliver redress as swiftly as possible, including immediate preliminary payments for eligible claimants before full assessment by an independent panel

Scheme will be tested for first 150 claimants before full roll-out.

Postmasters that suffered shortfalls as a result of the faulty Capture accounting software are able today (Wednesday 29th October) to apply for redress as the Government launches its new Capture Redress Scheme.

The scheme follows the Government’s acceptance of findings of an investigation by independent forensic accountants Kroll Associates, which concluded there was a reasonable likelihood that Capture, in use at Post Office branches between 1992 and 2000, created financial shortfalls for postmasters.

In some cases, this left postmasters using their own savings to make up the difference.

The scheme was designed hand in hand with affected postmasters, whilst also taking lessons into account from redress schemes for the victims of the Horizon IT Scandal. As of the end of September, the Horizon redress schemes have paid out over £1.2 billion to more than 9,000 victims, with further support announced as part of the Government’s response to Sir Wyn William’s Volume 1 Inquiry report.

Eligible postmasters will receive immediate preliminary payments of £10,000 upon confirmation of eligibility, with an independent panel then assessing final awards through a banding model ranging from £10,000 to £300,000. In exceptional cases, awards may exceed the upper limit.

The scheme launches with an initial phase for 150 claimants to ensure the process is fair and accessible before wider implementation. All awards will be tax-exempt and disregarded for means-tested benefits.

Post Office Minister Blair McDougall said:

After over two decades of fighting for justice, postmasters and their families will finally receive recognition and recompense for the lives and livelihoods that Capture destroyed. I’d like to thank all of those victims who have helped us to design this scheme, allowing us to deliver on our promise of providing redress today. We can’t make up for everything they have lost, but today we begin restoring some of the dignity so cruelly taken away by this scandal.

The scheme is open to affected postmasters that do not have a criminal conviction related to Capture. For those who may have criminal convictions related to Capture, the appropriate route is through the Criminal Cases Review Commission or its Scottish equivalent. If any convictions related to Capture are identified as unsafe and overturned by the courts, the Government will ensure that appropriate redress is given.

Applications to the Capture Redress Scheme can be made via GOV.UK with full guidance available online about how the process works. Please find this here.