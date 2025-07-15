Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
Redress system reforms to prevent compensation delays and provide predictability needed for innovation
The FCA and Financial Ombudsman Service are seeking to modernise the financial redress system to help prevent it becoming overwhelmed, delaying consumer compensation.
Currently, the majority of complaints are resolved by firms, and the redress system works well for individual cases that come to the Financial OmbudsmanLink is external. But high volumes of complaints on specific or novel issues can jam the system and cause significant delays.
The changes will help firms identify and resolve issues before complaints escalate and aim to give greater predictability, so businesses have confidence to invest, innovate and support UK growth. The proposals include:
- Improving how the FCA and Financial Ombudsman work together to ensure consistency in the interpretation of regulations. This includes a new referral process to improve transparency about regulatory alignment and a lead complaint process to look at novel and significant complaint issues as they emerge.
- Clearer guidance for firms on reporting issues to the FCA sooner, alongside good practice examples to help identify and resolve complaints.
- Guidelines to help industry assess and trigger the need to resolve a situation with wider implications that could spike complaints.
- Changes to the way the Financial Ombudsman processes complaints to ensure they are well-evidenced and ready before an investigation begins.
Sarah Pritchard, deputy chief executive at the FCA, said:
“When something goes wrong, it is right that people are compensated. But a lack of certainty in the financial redress system can hold back investment and innovation. Our changes will help create a system that is more predictable for firms and gives consumers quick and fair compensation where they’re owed it, supporting UK growth.”
James Dipple-Johnstone, Interim Chief Ombudsman at the Financial Ombudsman Service, said:
“These reforms mark a significant step in modernising the UK's redress system, making it more agile and responsive and a much better fit for today's economy. Our changes will bring consistency and predictability for businesses and consumers, enabling us to better focus on our core purpose - resolving individual disputes quickly and with minimum formality.”
The changes will complement government proposalsLink is external to modernise how the Financial Ombudsman assesses consumer complaints, published today. The government’s consultation includes plans to:
- Adapt the Financial Ombudsman’s ‘fair and reasonable’ test.
- Give the FCA more flexibility to manage mass redress events, including pausing complaints handling without industry consultation.
- Introduce a formal mechanism for the Financial Ombudsman to refer issues that arise through its casework to the FCA on the interpretation of the FCA’s rules, where there is ambiguity in how they apply.
- Allow firms and complainants to refer an issue to the FCA, for clarity on its rules, before the Financial Ombudsman issues a final decision.
- Introduce an absolute time limit for bringing cases to the Financial Ombudsman of 10 years, subject to exceptions, for example, for longer-term products.
The changes come as the Financial Ombudsman proposes to further modernise its processes by, later this summer, consulting on the introduction of different levels of case fees for financial services firms, depending on the circumstances of a complaint, to make the system fairer and support early resolution.
The Financial Ombudsman has also confirmed that, following feedback from stakeholders, it will be changing the interest rate it applies to some awards it directs businesses to pay, from 8% to track the Bank of England’s base (average) rate +1%. Awards will still reflect any actual losses the consumer has suffered, as now.
Notes to Editors
- Read the FCA’s and Financial Ombudsman’s joint consultation on modernising the redress system.
- Read HMT’s consultationLink is external.
- Read the Financial Ombudsman’s announcement on compensation interest ratesLink is external.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/redress-system-reforms-prevent-compensation-delays-provide-predictability-needed-innovation
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA closes 1,600 websites as it fights financial crime11/07/2025 12:10:00
The FCA’s annual report sets out how it has used data and technology to crack down on harm in financial services.
FCA to modernise rules to unlock investment10/07/2025 16:25:00
The FCA is planning to review its client categorisation rules to unlock more opportunities for wealthy investors and support capital markets, driving economic growth.
FCA fines Monzo £21m for failings in financial crime controls09/07/2025 11:10:00
The FCA has fined Monzo Bank Ltd £21,091,300 for its inadequate anti-financial crime systems and controls between October 2018 and August 2020.
Redinel Korfuzi and Oerta Korfuzi sentenced to combined 11 years for £1m insider dealing and money laundering08/07/2025 09:25:00
Redinel Korfuzi sentenced to six years imprisonment, and his sister Oerta Korfuzi, sentenced to five years imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court after being convicted of insider dealing and money laundering worth £1m in a case brought by the FCA.
Two individuals sentenced to a combined 12 years for £1.5m crypto fraud07/07/2025 10:25:00
Two individuals have been sentenced to a combined 12 years of imprisonment for their roles in a £1.5m crypto fraud following a prosecution brought by the FCA.
FCA clarifies expectations on bullying, harassment and violence to deepen trust in financial services02/07/2025 16:15:00
Serious bullying and harassment in financial firms qualify as misconduct, under rules confirmed by the FCA.
Tribunal upholds the FCA’s market manipulation bans02/07/2025 15:15:00
The Upper Tribunal has upheld the FCA’s decision to ban Diego Urra, Jorge Lopez Gonzalez and Poojan Sheth from working in financial services.
Once-in-a-generation advice changes to help millions navigate their financial lives01/07/2025 12:25:00
Millions more people could get help navigating their financial lives with support on pensions and investments, under proposals announced by the FCA.