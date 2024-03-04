Scottish Government
|Printable version
Reduced working week for healthcare staff
Implementation of Agenda for Change recommendations.
NHS Agenda for Change staff – including nurses, midwives, paramedics, allied health professionals, porters and others – will see a reduction of 30 minutes in their working week from April 1 this year.
The move follows a recommendation from a working group set up to implement a previous commitment to cut the number of working hours as part of the 2023/24 pay deal. It is one of a number of measures to modernise the NHS Scotland Agenda for Change system and has been agreed with trade unions.
If, due to service pressures, safe staffing or wellbeing issues, it is not possible for a staff member to receive their 30 minute reduction they will be recompensed accordingly, until such times as the reduction can be accommodated.
Other measures agreed include:
- a consistent approach to Protected Learning Time across all NHS Scotland Boards, and
- a defined process for undertaking a review of Band 5 nursing roles with any Band 5 nurse able to self-apply for a review of their role if they believe they meet the criteria.
The changes will support NHS Scotland workforce recruitment, sustainability and retention.
Health Secretary Neil Gray recently said:
“Our Agenda for Change system recognises the value, dedication and hard work of our staff and makes NHS Scotland an employer of choice.
“We expect NHS Boards to work in partnership with trade unions and staff to reduce the working week. This presents an opportunity to modernise how staff are rostered and work, ensuring that NHS Scotland is a leader in flexible and family friendly working practices.
“I am grateful to both Trade Union and Employer representatives for working in partnership with us to develop these reforms to help modernise our service.”
Background
The first 30-minute reduction in the working week for all Agenda for Change staff should start on 1 April 2024. Analysis of the initial 30-minute reduction will be used to help inform the best way to roll out the remaining reductions in the working week in future years.
Further details, including implementation guidance on each of these areas will be issued to the NHS prior to 1 April 2024.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/reduced-working-week-for-healthcare-staff/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Rural and island community support04/03/2024 15:05:00
Spring Budget needs to invest in environment and food production.
£250,000 for refugees fleeing conflict04/03/2024 13:05:00
Humanitarian emergency funding for displaced people in South Sudan and Ethiopia.
Nominations for new National Park01/03/2024 13:05:00
Five areas – in the Scottish Borders, Galloway, Lochaber, Loch Awe and Tay Forest – are in the running to be Scotland’s next National Park.
National Care Service Bill01/03/2024 12:05:00
Legislation which will see the introduction of a National Care Service for Scotland (NCS) has passed Stage 1 in Parliament.
Attracting young people to rural life01/03/2024 10:10:00
Working together to develop the right solutions.
Scottish House Condition Survey: 2022 Key Findings29/02/2024 13:05:00
The Chief Statistician has released figures on fuel poverty, energy efficiency, the condition of housing and other key descriptors of the occupied housing stock in Scotland.
Supporting the planning system29/02/2024 12:05:00
Consultations on resourcing, skills and changes for major developments.
Free court transcripts for rape victims29/02/2024 11:15:00
Pilot scheme to improve access to justice.