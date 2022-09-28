Scottish Government
|Printable version
Reducing carbon emissions in the NHS
Environmentally friendly inhalers bring down CO2 use.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf visited a GP practice during Climate Week to learn about work to support patients to switch to more environmentally friendly asthma inhalers.
The environmental impact of inhalers, used for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is equivalent to around 79,000 tonnes of CO2 a year, more than the NHS fleet of 9300 ambulances, cars, HGVs and motorbikes.
Dry Powder Inhalers which use a person’s own breath to deliver a dose of medicine have less global warming potential than Metered Dose Inhalers which use powerful greenhouse gases.
New guidance, which has patient safety at its centre, will help clinicians to change their inhaler prescribing practises, when suitable, to avoid unnecessary environmental harm.
Guidance will also promote greater understanding of the different types of inhalers for those using them and support any conversations around clinical decisions to switch to a more environmentally friendly device, when it is safe to do so.
Reducing emissions from medicines forms part of the NHS Scotland Climate Emergency and Sustainability Strategy. The updated guidance, which is currently being finalised with input from NHS specialists and patients, will be published this autumn.
Cabinet Secretary for Health, Humza Yousaf said:
“The climate crisis is a public health crisis, that is why earlier this year we committed to NHS Scotland becoming a net-zero organisation by 2040.
“Reducing the use of emissions from medicines, such as inhalers, will make a significant difference to our overall carbon footprint and we will support patients and medical professionals to make that switch, only where it is clinically appropriate to do so.”
Arlene Shaw, NHS Tayside Respiratory Managed Clinical Network Lead Pharmacist, said:
“We were delighted to welcome the Health Secretary to Tayside today to see first-hand the work we are doing to reduce our carbon footprint across many areas of patient care.
“We have recently agreed our own inhaler prescribing strategy which promotes effective treatment regimes, while considering the environmental impact. Our strategy ensures we’re working to reduce our CO2 emissions whilst making sure patients remain at the centre of everything we do.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/reducing-carbon-emissions-in-the-nhs/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Monthly GDP Estimates for July28/09/2022 13:05:00
An experimental statistics publication for Scotland.
Rural visa pilot proposed28/09/2022 12:05:00
Need for tailored migration solution agreed by Scottish Parliament.
Innovative cancer programme extended27/09/2022 15:10:00
Patients report quicker and easier treatment.
Payments make tree planting another option for agri sector27/09/2022 13:10:00
Small areas of woodland classed as Ecological Focus Areas
Encouraging sustainable construction27/09/2022 10:05:00
Consultation on devolved tax to support Scotland’s circular economy.
Pausing asymptomatic Covid-19 testing26/09/2022 16:38:00
Change will come into effect at the end of the month.
Call for cross-party support for Rural Visa Pilot26/09/2022 15:05:00
Scotland needs tailored migration solutions to tackle depopulation challenges.