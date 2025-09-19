Scottish Government
Reducing drugs harm
Funding enables more people to access support.
More people impacted by drugs have received support after the Scottish Government funded 225 community-based projects across the country.
The National Drugs Mission Funds distributed almost £13 million in grants in 2024-25 through the Corra Foundation. In 2024-25, there were more than 51,000 interactions with support services, an increase from 33,613 the previous year thanks to sustained funding.
The multi-year funding helps people in crisis and provides continued support throughout their recovery, including access to medication assisted treatment and residential rehabilitation.
Drugs Policy Minister Maree Todd said:
“These funds are enabling vital, community-led work that supports people affected by drug harm with care, compassion, and dignity. The projects are focused on a wide range of areas, including recovery, mental health, reducing stigma and supporting young people.
“This report highlights the progress and impact of these projects and the types of support provided directly to people, their families and communities impacted by drugs. I have been especially struck by the creativity, resilience and partnership shown by organisations delivering support which is rooted locally, with more than 51,000 interactions this past year.
“I’m proud to continue the work of those who came before me, and to be part of a mission that is turning hope into action. My sincere thanks go to Corra, and to every person and project involved - these efforts are saving lives and helping to build a Scotland where recovery is real and support is always within reach.”
Corra Foundation Chief Executive Carolyn Sawers said:
“Corra is honoured to work in partnership with organisations that are making a meaningful difference to the lives of people affected by drug use in Scotland. This report recognises the vital work of these projects, the committed efforts to reduce drug harm and the challenges encountered in addressing the issue. It makes clear the importance of access to multi-year funding to provide security for organisations to sustain their work.”
Background
National Mission Drugs Funds Report 2024-2025
The funds support a wide range of work including caring for wounds caused by injections, reaching people who have disengaged from community support and helping prisoners or offenders rehabilitate back into the community.
Other funded projects refer for access to medication in Edinburgh, such as opioid replacement therapy, or residential rehabilitation in areas such as Dundee and Inverclyde.
