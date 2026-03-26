Scottish Government
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Reducing gambling harms
£7.9 million Gambling Levy funding will support prevention and treatment services.
People affected by gambling harm across Scotland will benefit from £7.9 million allocated through Scotland's share of the UK-wide statutory Gambling Levy - drawn from an industry with a gross gambling yield of £16.4 billion across Great Britain during 2024-2025.
The funding will support a wide range of organisations delivering prevention, early intervention and treatment services, split between NHS and local authority partners and the third sector. It supports Scotland's Population Health Framework commitments on prevention, treatment and research into gambling harm.
Public Health Minister Jenni Minto yesterday said:
“Gambling harm is a significant issue for too many people in Scotland who are living with it. It affects not only people who gamble but also their families, relationships, communities and wider society. We are already working hard with partners on reducing this and these awards are a major step forward. This funding will help support a range of projects and programmes for people dealing with what is often a hidden issue.
“Data shows that over two per cent of Scottish adults – over 90,000 people – could be problem gamblers.
“The funding provides a balance across the third sector, including community and voluntary sector, and services provided through the NHS and local authorities. We will also continue to work with Public Health Scotland to explore how people experiencing gambling-related harms are able to access the right support and treatment."
Charity Space Scotland will receive more than £45,000 to expand its Youth Befriending service to provide early intervention support for children aged five to 16 living in households affected by gambling harm.
Chief Executive Neil Hay yesterday said:
“We’re grateful for support that turns our principles into practice. The Gambling Levy invests in prevention and early intervention, and that’s exactly what our children need: timely, trusted relationships that reduce anxiety, rebuild confidence and open up everyday opportunities – at school, at home and in our communities.”
An award of £1 million will see RCA Trust extending evidence-based services including counselling, group work and rehabilitation across Scotland, reaching veterans, prisoners and Alcohol and Drug Partnerships.
RCA Trust spokesperson Andy Todd yesterday said:
“The funding provided by the Scottish Government will be fundamental in the continued delivery of prevention, education, training, treatment and support for those affected by gambling harms across Scotland. With gambling harms now being seen through a public health model, we look forward to working with partners to reduce harms by expanding service provision, reducing stigma and working with the voices of lived experience to embed policy and practice across frontline staff.”
Background
The statutory Gambling Levy was introduced through the Gambling Levy Regulations 2025, using powers under Section 123 of the Gambling Act 2005. It applies to all operating licence holders across Great Britain and came into force in April 2025. Funding can only be used for projects relating to gambling addiction or associated harm.
Projects receiving funding include:
- NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (£926,000) – building on the successful Glasgow Project, established in 2020, which unites council, NHS, third-sector and academic partners in a whole-system approach to reducing gambling harm.
- Public Health Scotland (£967,000) – building data and surveillance systems and strengthening national capacity to prevent and reduce gambling harm.
- RCA Trust (£1,073,000) – extending evidence-based services including counselling, group work and rehabilitation across Scotland, reaching veterans, prisoners and Alcohol and Drug Partnerships.
- Simon Community Scotland (£445,000) – expanding work on gambling harm and homelessness, including its Gambling Harm Toolkit, the Aila digital platform for women, and new research into adverse childhood experiences and gender-based violence.
- Citizens Advice Scotland (£450,000) – developing a dedicated Scotland Gambling Harms Advice Service covering financial, housing and employment issues.
- Fast Forward (£561,000) – delivering prevention-focused education and early intervention for young people and families.
- Gambling with Lives (£124,000) – providing trauma-informed whole-family support for families affected by gambling-related suicide.
- Charity Space Scotland (£47,000) – expanding its Youth Befriending service for children aged 5–16 in households affected by gambling harm.
- Scottish Ambulance Service (£45,000) – piloting a scheme enabling ambulance clinicians to identify gambling harm during 999 call-outs and refer people to specialist support within 48 hours.
- Young Scot (£30,000), Dundee and Angus College (£52,000) – prevention-focused education and early intervention for children and young people.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/reducing-gambling-harms/
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