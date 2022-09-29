Reducing isolation this winter thanks to £4.7m National Lottery funding

People in Northern Ireland facing isolation or poor mental health are getting support thanks to £4,693,921 in grants announced yesterday by The National Lottery Community Fund.

Projects funded include those helping older people gain confidence by making connections in their community, support for families impacted by health conditions and activity for young people to share experiences and improve wellbeing. For full details of all grants, please see grants table for September 2022 announcement.

C.O.A.S.T. (Causeway Older & Active Strategic Team) is using a £479,876 National Lottery grant over four years to support 1,700 older people through social activities and events to bring people together, one to one support and wellbeing plans.

Click here for the full press release