Reducing planning delays requires update to national policy statements, says Commission

The government recently (30 August 2022) published a policy paper outlining steps which seek to speed up the planning process for major national infrastructure projects (NSIPs).

Through amendments to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, government intends to enable ministers to set a shorter statutory timeframe for Development Consent Order examinations and to speed up non-material post-consent changes to plans, among other steps.

Responding to the policy announcement, Sir John Armitt, Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission, recently said: