Reduction in NHS waiting lists

Long waits down for fourth month in a row.

New figures show NHS waiting lists have fallen and waits of more than a year have reduced for the fourth month in a row.

When compared with August 2025, September saw a 7.3% decrease in new outpatient waits longer than a year – this number has now fallen for four consecutive months. The total waiting list for outpatients has decreased by 2.0% on the same month last year, and the inpatient and daycase waiting list has fallen by 0.2% over the same period.

Treatment Time Guarantee waits of over a year have decreased by 5.9% when compared to last month. These waits have been dropping since February 2025 and are now lower than at the same point last year. Reductions are seen under both 2012 and 2023 waiting times guidance.

The latest figures show that activity has increased, with the number of new outpatient attendances for September increasing by 10,136 (9.5%) to 116,776 attendances when compared with August. There has also been an increase of more than 31,000 appointments and procedures from April to September compared to same period in 2024.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said:

“These new figures show our plan is working and delivering for the people of Scotland – we have provided more than £110 million of additional targeted funding this year to tackle the longest waits and we are now seeing the tangible impact of our significant investment. “We are not only seeing the total list size and longest waits come down, but we are also treating more people with activity increasing significantly compared to last month and last year. My thanks to all teams across the country who are working so hard to drive these improvements. “Despite this progress, we know that many people are still facing unacceptable waits and we are determined to build on these improvements and ensure people receive the treatment they need as soon as possible.”

Background

Stage of Treatment Waiting Times

This is the first release of waiting times statistics to take account of the Scottish Government’s revised Waiting Times Guidance, which was published in December 2023. These statistics are now aligned to the revised waiting time clock adjustment rules, the impact of which is referenced throughout this report – PHS impact assessment - 2023 Waiting Times Guidance.