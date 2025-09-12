Scottish Government
|Printable version
Reduction in vacant and derelict land
Scottish Government investment continues to help drive progress.
The amount of vacant and derelict land in Scotland has fallen by more than a quarter since 2016 according to the latest annual survey.
Of 335 sites brought back into use in 2024, 192 – more than half – were reclaimed for housing.
Welcoming the figures, Public Finance Minister Ivan McKee yesterday said:
“Redevelopment of vacant and derelict land for housing or businesses can turn an under-utilised asset into productive use and reduce the need for greenfield development.
“Reuse of vacant and derelict land can stimulate economic growth, create jobs, promote environmental justice and improved quality of life, and help to support communities to flourish and tackle inequalities.
“Our Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme has been a driver of this progress, with £36.5 million invested in 2021-22 which has resulted in a cumulative total of 468 hectares of vacant and derelict land being brought back into use.
“The fund will continue over the current year, and 11 projects will be supported by over £9.5 million of funding from this Programme in 2025/26.”
Background:
Link to survey results www.gov.scot/isbn/9781806431403
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/reduction-in-vacant-and-derelict-land/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Offshore wind energy - sectoral marine plan - innovation and targeted oil and gas decarbonisation: further research - social impact assessment12/09/2025 13:05:00
This study explores community perspectives on the anticipated social and economic impacts on offshore wind farms, identifies gaps in the draft strategic environmental impact assessment (SEIA) and provides recommendations for its refinement.
Scottish blue carbon action plan11/09/2025 15:05:00
Plan setting out how consideration of blue carbon habitats is being integrated into marine policies and priority actions to address key evidence gaps.
Social Impact Assessment: Further Research to Support the SEIA for the Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy and Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas Decarbonisation11/09/2025 13:05:00
This study explores community perspectives on the anticipated social and economic impacts on offshore wind farms, identifies gaps in the draft SEIA and provides recommendations for its refinement.
Supporting people at risk of going missing11/09/2025 11:20:00
Police investigations drop after national framework is implemented.
Boosting trade during global uncertainty11/09/2025 10:15:00
Increasing investment and new priority export markets.
Drinking Water in Scotland 202410/09/2025 16:15:00
Issued on behalf of the Drinking Water Quality Regulator for Scotland
New palliative care strategy launched10/09/2025 15:15:00
Supporting people with life-shortening conditions and their families.
School meal uptake statistics for 2023-24 published10/09/2025 11:05:00
The proportion of pupils taking a free school meal increased from 64.3% in 2022-23 to 67.7% in 2023-24.