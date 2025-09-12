Reduction in vacant and derelict land

Scottish Government investment continues to help drive progress.

The amount of vacant and derelict land in Scotland has fallen by more than a quarter since 2016 according to the latest annual survey.

Of 335 sites brought back into use in 2024, 192 – more than half – were reclaimed for housing.

Welcoming the figures, Public Finance Minister Ivan McKee yesterday said:

“Redevelopment of vacant and derelict land for housing or businesses can turn an under-utilised asset into productive use and reduce the need for greenfield development. “Reuse of vacant and derelict land can stimulate economic growth, create jobs, promote environmental justice and improved quality of life, and help to support communities to flourish and tackle inequalities. “Our Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme has been a driver of this progress, with £36.5 million invested in 2021-22 which has resulted in a cumulative total of 468 hectares of vacant and derelict land being brought back into use. “The fund will continue over the current year, and 11 projects will be supported by over £9.5 million of funding from this Programme in 2025/26.”

Background:

Link to survey results www.gov.scot/isbn/9781806431403