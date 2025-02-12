Welsh Government
Reeling in the benefits off Wales’ first Bluefin Tuna Fishery
World Class fishing to be found off the west Wales coast.
Wales’ first ever recreational fishery for bluefin tuna was permitted in 2024 which revealed an increase in Bluefin Tuna in the Celtic Deeps of West Wales and provided a boost to local charter businesses.
The fishery was open between August and December for 2024 and during this time, eight vessels were permitted, and a catch and release of 83 individual Tuna was reported, with no reported mortality. The Fish ranged from 4ft to 9 ft in length.
The recreational fishery was open to charter vessels to maximise the socio-economic benefits.
Ocean Odyssey was one of the charter vessels to obtain a permit, skipper Luke Evans explains how people can find world class the fishing off the west coast of Wales:
It's an exciting time for Wales as it's a golden opportunity to showcase the wildlife we have and the conservation efforts we doing to learn more about these species. It’s been a privilege to be able to target these magnificent fish and the make the most of the world class fishery we have in Wales.
All the skippers are conservation minded as demonstrated by the zero fatalities of tuna in 2024. Working alongside my wife Emma we have been able to welcome anglers from all corners of the UK to make the most of this world class fishery. We have been able to catch, tag and release blue sharks in the morning and then target the mighty bluefin tuna in the afternoon. All whilst enjoying the spectacle of pods of both fin whales and dolphins in a feeding frenzy with the tuna. If the adrenaline rush of hooking a huge bluefin tuna is not enough, the wildlife just adds another level to the whole experience. The scene of huge bust of tuna feeding amongst whales and dolphins with gannets diving is a spectacle that never ceases to amaze.
It’s incredible to think that all of this is just off the coast of Wales. We are looking forward to seeing the same again in 2025 as we look to make the most of this fishery in a responsible manner. Being able to fish for the tuna allows us to extend our typical season fishing offshore in the Celtic Deeps long into December.
We already have exciting plans in place for 2025 related to shark conservation and we look forward to once again adding responsible tuna fishing to our trip offerings. All whilst contributing to the valuable scientific understanding of these majestic fish and supporting our local economy in West Wales.
In 2024 the fishery was only open to charter vessels on a catch and release basis, and fishers were not permitted to bring the tuna on board the vessel and all measurements were undertaken at the side of the vessel to minimise accidental mortality.
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for climate change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:
With the increase of Bluefin Tuna in our waters, it is clear stock recovery, along with climate change is having an impact on the distribution of this iconic species and, we will be looking to adapt and respond to these changes.
I am pleased that the introduction of the recreational fishery last year was a great success. We will manage this iconic species in line with our international obligations, and it is important that we continue to take a precautionary approach which will maximise the potential social and economic benefit of the species. We look forward to announcing further plans for the 2025 season.

