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Reference Guide: explore all our framework solutions
At ESPO, we aim to make public sector procurement as simple as possible for our customers. Our procurement frameworks ensure a quick and compliant route to sourcing products and services that meet the ever-changing needs of our customers.
We understand that selecting a procurement service can be a daunting process, so we have assembled a list of all our ESPO frameworks in one, easy-to-read Reference Guide. It consists of over 100 procurement frameworks across 10 colour-coded categories, so that you can clearly navigate your way to the most relevant sections for your organisation.
Our framework categories
Our expert teams are here to support you every step of the way with the procurement process – each ESPO framework has its own page and a dedicated contact to support you. Simply find the procurement framework you are interested in and then go to the 'Get Help' tab.
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Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/reference-guide.html
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Procurement services for the public sector
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