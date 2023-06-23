Referral to Court of Appeal as time on remand was not taken off extradited man’s sentence

The case of Feezan Hameed has been referred by the CCRC to the Court of Appeal due to time spent on remand in a foreign prison not being deducted from his sentence.

In 2015 Mr Hameed was arrested in France and spent 18 days in custody awaiting extradition to the United Kingdom.

In May 2016 he appeared at Southwark Crown Court and pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to convert and transfer criminal property.

On 16 September 2016 he was sentenced to a total of 11 years’ imprisonment, but our review found that the judge failed to deduct the time he had spent in prison in France from his sentence.

CCRC Chairman Helen Pitcher OBE said:

“Miscarriages of justice are not just limited to wrongful convictions; mistakes are sometimes made at sentencing which result in people spending longer in prison than they should do. “The 18 days in this case might appear to be a short amount of time, but it is important, both to individuals and the Criminal Justice System as a whole, that such errors are identified and put right. We have therefore referred Mr Hameed’s sentence to the Court of Appeal.”

As Mr Hameed was legally entitled to have the time he spent in custody in France deducted from his sentence, the CCRC has decided that there is a real possibility that the Court of Appeal will now reduce his sentence by 18 days.

This press release was issued by the Communications Team, Criminal Cases Review Commission. They can be contacted by phone on: 0121 232 0900 or by email: press@ccrc.gov.uk.

Notes to Editors