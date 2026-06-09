Reform are no friends of working people, TUC warns after Farage’s appeal to union members

Responding to Nigel Farage’s comments in The Times urging unions to affiliate with Reform UK, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“Let’s be crystal clear: Reform are no friends of working people.

“If they were, they wouldn’t be planning to rip up workers’ rights like day one sick pay and protection from fire and rehire and zero-hours contracts.

“And they wouldn’t have a leader who backs privatising the NHS.

“Reform can cosplay as champions of workers all they like. But the reality is they’re bankrolled by corporate interests and crypto billionaires who want the rules rigged even further in favour of the rich and powerful, not working people.

“And let’s not forget many of their leading voices have shown contempt for trade unions - the very organisations that won the rights and protections they want to strip away.

“Reform will say whatever they think it takes to win votes. But their record - and their agenda - tells the real story.”