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Reform are no friends of working people, TUC warns after Farage’s appeal to union members
Responding to Nigel Farage’s comments in The Times urging unions to affiliate with Reform UK, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“Let’s be crystal clear: Reform are no friends of working people.
“If they were, they wouldn’t be planning to rip up workers’ rights like day one sick pay and protection from fire and rehire and zero-hours contracts.
“And they wouldn’t have a leader who backs privatising the NHS.
“Reform can cosplay as champions of workers all they like. But the reality is they’re bankrolled by corporate interests and crypto billionaires who want the rules rigged even further in favour of the rich and powerful, not working people.
“And let’s not forget many of their leading voices have shown contempt for trade unions - the very organisations that won the rights and protections they want to strip away.
“Reform will say whatever they think it takes to win votes. But their record - and their agenda - tells the real story.”
Editors note
- This is in response to comments from Nigel Farage in The Times inviting unions to sever ties with Labour and affiliate to Reform.
- In March 2025, Nigel Farage said Reform would “go to war with these leftwing teaching unions” and accused teaching unions of “poisoning the minds of young people”.
- Appearing on the Jeremy Vine show in August 2025, while criticising stronger employment protections, Andrea Jenkyns said: “I’ll be honest with you, I don’t like trade unions.” She also argued that workers’ rights had “got ridiculous” and criticised Labour’s Employment Rights Bill.
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.3 million working people who make up our 47 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
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