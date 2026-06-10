Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Reform stamp duty to help get first-time buyers on the housing ladder, says Housing Committee
The Government must reform stamp duty as part of a package to help first-time buyers to afford a home, says the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee in a report published yesterday.
The cross-party committee report states that stamp duty is a valuable source of revenue for public finances and recommends the government launch a consultation, by the end of 2026, to examine potential alternatives.
The report recommends that stamp duty reform takes place alongside a reform of council tax, which the committee called for in a previous report on local government finance.
Chair comment
Florence Eshalomi MP, Chair of the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee said:
“Rates of home ownership in England have declined over the last 20 years. For many people, and especially for those unable to draw upon the bank of Mum and Dad, the prospect of owning a home is little more than a pipe dream. No silver bullet exists but the government can apply a range of supply and demand-side measures to help people get on the property ladder.
“Progress on delivering the 1.5 million new homes in this Parliament is vital. Councils should also be empowered to play a greater role in housebuilding and given additional powers to bring empty and under-occupied homes back into residential use.
“Reform of stamp duty is necessary but, especially given the public finance implications, this cannot be done in isolation or without a credible alternative in place. We urge the Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government and HM Treasury to consult on alternatives to stamp duty that can deliver long-term benefit and not a short-term fix which only distorts the housing market and exacerbates the affordability problem.”
The report notes there are hundreds of thousands of residential properties that are currently empty, many of which have been empty for many months or years, and that bringing them back into residential use could benefit home supply and improve the affordability of home ownership. The report recommends the Government make it easier for councils to take control of empty properties in their local authorities, by clarifying councils' existing powers, and providing new options to recover long-term empty residential properties.
On Stamp Duty Land Tax, the report recommends the government launch a consultation before the end of 2026 into potential alternatives to the current tax. The consultation should consider factors including revenue-raising power, impact on friction in the property market, progressiveness, and fairness. Options to consider could include: a full replacement with a revenue-neutral alternative; a reduction in rates to stimulate transaction numbers; an overhaul of banding thresholds to tie more closely with local property prices and remain relevant over time; and an update to reliefs and exemptions so that they better meet the government's goals.
On building targets, the report calls for Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to publish annual homebuilding targets for each remaining year of the Parliament and to provide updates every six-months on what actions the government has taken to increase homebuilding rates by private developers.
The committee’s report welcomes the replacement of the Lifetime ISA with a new product focussed specifically on supporting homeownership but recommends the product does not include a static property price cap which would make it unusable in some parts of the country.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/17/housing-communities-and-local-government-committee/news/214163/reform-stamp-duty-to-help-get-firsttime-buyers-on-the-housing-ladder-says-housing-committee/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Merging of regulators should be considered as businesses struggle with complexity10/06/2026 16:25:00
Businesses find the UK’s regulatory landscape burdensome, complex, and difficult to navigate. In a report on regulating for growth, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) calls for a review of UK regulation.
Prisons, Probation and Rehabilitation in Wales: Overcrowded prisons and workforce pressures undermining safety and rehabilitation, MPs warn09/06/2026 16:15:00
Population pressures, staffing challenges and overcrowding have undermined staff and prisoner safety and the effectiveness of rehabilitation across the prison estate in England and Wales, the Welsh Affairs Committeewarns in a report published today.
MPs call for radical overhaul of Britain's investment system to unlock up to £200 billion of growth a year09/06/2026 11:05:00
The Government will not achieve its ambition of delivering the highest growth in the G7 unless it undertakes sweeping reforms to Britain's investment institutions, the Business and Trade Committee warned recently (07 June 2026).
Drift at the MoD: Defence plan delays undermine UK credibility with allies and industry08/06/2026 16:05:00
The government’s delay in publishing the Defence Investment Plan (DIP) has undermined the UK government’s credibility with its allies, and its ability to provide a stronger deterrent to its adversaries.
Missing asylum seekers and mounting backlogs show a system on the brink – PAC report08/06/2026 09:10:00
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is issuing a stark warning as it finds the asylum system is failing to cope in the face of severe pressure.
MPs call for independent regulator of vets sector and urge caution over measures to curb fees05/06/2026 17:10:00
A new report by the EFRA Committee calls for the Government to boost consumer confidence in the veterinary sector by establishing an independent regulator, and warns that measures to curb rising vet fees could burden rural and large-animal practices.
Overloaded GPs’ capacity to support older people reduced by NHS digital access push03/06/2026 16:05:00
NHS England (NHSE) has overloaded GPs with new and expanding priorities, with consequences for their ability to support older people.
Financial Services Regulation Committee publishes report on regulation of stablecoins03/06/2026 15:05:00
The Financial Services Regulation Committee yesterday published its report Stablecoins: waiting for regulation.
MPs warn that Palantir’s increasing presence in the UK public sector is an “unacceptable point of weakness”03/06/2026 14:05:00
Palantir shouldn’t play such a significant role in the UK public sector, a new report by the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee warns, stressing that it’s not the only company capable of providing the ‘middleware’ required by public bodies.