Reforming Defence: Lessons from the UK Defence Restructuring History

Post-Cold War defence reviews have all promised institutional transformation; most underdelivered. Understanding why requires an honest appraisal of past lessons.

The British Government once again finds itself at the crossroads of defence reform. The recommendations of the 2025 Strategic Defence Review (SDR 25) were intended to fire the starting gun for ‘the deepest defence reforms for 50 years’, yet ambition is not implementation.

Historically, there have been three structural tensions that determine whether a defence reform succeeds or becomes a case of partial implementation: that between centralisation and decentralisation; between institutional stability and adaptive agility; and between fiscal realism and the MOD’s ambition. Each is present to greater or lesser extent in every major defence reform since 1990 and each has a corresponding set of indictors and warning signs against which Defence Reform 2026 can be assessed.

The purpose here is not to adjudicate on the planned reform programme nor the merits of SDR 25, it is to inform a diagnostic framework for those tasked with the development and implementation of defence reform.