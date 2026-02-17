Scottish Government
Reforming social care
Carers to help shape local services
Unpaid carers, disabled people and people with lived experience of social care will have a say on local services after Scottish Parliament regulations come into force.
Social Care Minister Tom Arthur tabled an order giving service users and third sector organisations a vote during integration joint board decision making. This ensures their perspectives carry equal weight in shaping decisions about services, such as care in the community to enable people with disabilities or long term conditions to remain at home.
The 31 boards bring together the NHS and local councils with key community and service representatives to oversee planning and delivery of social care and community health services. Until now only members appointed by the NHS health board and local councils can vote.
The draft regulations will come into force in September after the Scottish Parliament’s Health, Social Care and Sport Committee’s scrutiny of the legislation concluded recently (14 February 2026).
Mr Arthur recently said:
“I am determined to ensure those who access and support community health and social care services have an equal say in making decisions that affect their communities.
“These regulations extend voting rights to unpaid carers, service users and third sector representatives, collectively representing the voice of lived experience. It is only fair that these voices carry equal weight alongside other members - to help ensure local services are funded properly to meet the needs of people.
“People with lived experience provide valuable insight into challenges and opportunities which should be considered during planning. This change will bring decision making closer to the people we all serve. We expect to see more inclusive, collaborative and improved choices as a result.”
Background
The Public Bodies (Joint Working) (Integration Joint Boards) (Scotland) Amendment Order 2025
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/reforming-social-care/
