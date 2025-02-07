Reforming the skills system

Tertiary Education and Training Bill published.

Legislation to simplify the funding system for learners at college and university and apprentices in Scotland, has been published.

The Scottish Government has introduced the Tertiary Education and Training Bill to Parliament, which is expected to examine it over the course of this year.

If passed by MSPs, the Bill will see responsibility for providing national training programmes and apprenticeships move to the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) from Skills Development Scotland (SDS). This would consolidate responsibility for provision of tertiary education and training within the SFC.

The Bill also proposes improvements to the SFC’s governance and how it oversees tertiary education, including a greater focus on the needs and interests of learners.

Minister for Higher and Further Education Graeme Dey said:

“The Bill marks an important step in driving improvement in the tertiary education sector and will help ensure that our annual £3 billion investment delivers the greatest impact for learners.

“I am grateful to everyone who responded to our recent consultation and who has helped to shape the Bill’s provisions. Our proposals aim to reduce complexity and ensure that Scotland’s skills system continues to meet the needs of the future economy.

“I know there is widespread support for simplifying the funding system in this key sector and I hope that the Parliament will support these proposals.”

Background

If passed, the proposed changes set out in the Tertiary Education and Training (Funding and Governance) (Scotland) Bill could come into effect from Autumn 2026. A policy memorandum, financial memorandum and other information have been published alongside the Bill.

Plans to change the funding system which covers universities, colleges and apprenticeships, as well as student support, were announced this year. The changes follow a public consultation which took place last summer and for which a report summarising responses was published last month, along with an outline business case.