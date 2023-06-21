Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
Reforms for police leadership welcomed
The College of Policing have today published new national leadership standards to support professional development across policing.
The new standards set out the knowledge and understanding, skills and behaviours that officers, staff and volunteers should meet to be effective leaders, whatever their rank or role.
In response, APCC Chair Marc Jones, said: “These new national standards set a clear benchmark for leadership performance in policing and seek to ensure consistency and quality of leadership across all levels which we wholeheartedly welcome. This is a pivotal time of change for policing and these reforms will equip leaders with the ability to respond robustly to the challenges facing policing and improve public confidence.
“With the Police Uplift Programme seeing a significant increase in young-in-service police officers, the role of first in line supervisors has never been more important. Ensuring supervisors are equipped to support and lead this new generation of officers is vital in tackling systemic issues and in transforming the workplace culture in policing.
“We also welcome the potential for the new leadership development programme to increase the flow of talent into the chief officer ranks which we hope will raise standards and lead continuous improvement in productivity and performance.
“We look forward to working with the College of Policing and our national partners to ensure the effective implementation of these standards and will be monitoring the impact of these over the coming months.”
You can read the new national standards here.
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/reforms-for-police-leadership-welcomed/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC response to HMICFRS State of Policing Report 202212/06/2023 10:10:00
APCC Chair, Marc Jones responded to HMICFRS State of Policing Report 2022
All police forces now attending every home burglary09/06/2023 11:06:00
APCC Chair Marc Jones responded to the announcement that all police forces are now attending every home burglary
Volunteers give up over 12,000 hours to ensure safety of custody suites01/06/2023 16:10:00
Dedicated Independent Custody Visitors (ICVs) have logged over 12,000 hours and delivered over 6,000 visits to police custody suites on behalf of Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) in the past year.
First VAWG Threat Assessment published19/05/2023 10:20:00
Police Chiefs yesterday, Thursday 18 May, issued the first ever national threat assessment of crimes posing the most danger to women and girls.
Mental Health Awareness Week 202317/05/2023 12:05:00
The 15-21 May is Mental Health Awareness Week, a week to raise awareness of mental ill-health and end the stigma associated with it. Our National Mental Health Lead is marking the week by pledging her commitment to ensuring those with mental ill-health receive the right care and response.
Progress review published into force vetting standards15/05/2023 10:10:00
On Thursday 11 May, His Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary has published a letter to the Home Secretary setting out the progress police forces have made so far against the 43 recommendations in their November 2022 vetting, misogyny and misconduct report.
Funding announced for domestic abuse and stalking projects15/05/2023 09:10:00
Up to £39 million has been allocated to 50 projects across England and Wales to protect victims from domestic abuse and stalking.
Fraud strategy must recognise profound impact on victims04/05/2023 09:20:00
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioner's National Fraud Lead has welcomed the publication of the Government’s Fraud Strategy but says that it must recognise the fundamental challenges in investigating fraud and the devastating impact on victims.