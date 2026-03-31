Reform’s plan to rip up workers’ rights is “massively out of step” with the British public – new poll reveals

The TUC and Hope Not Hate have today (Tuesday) published new polling which shows that Reform are “massively out of step” with the British public on workers’ rights.

TUC launches “Stop the Steal” campaign in response to Reform’s plans to rip up key workers’ rights

New 40,000 mega poll which shows huge support for key policies in the Employment Rights Act across every UK constituency

Over three-quarters of voters in Nigel Farage’s constituency support banning zero-hours contracts and ending fire and rehire. Two-thirds support day one sick pay.

Union body says government’s Make Work Pay agenda is vital for creating a fairer economy

**The TUC will hold a media stunt and photo opportunity on Tuesday 31 March 2026 at Old Palace Yard from 8am**

Reform announced last month that it would introduce a Great Repeal Bill to axe Labour’s Employment Rights Act.

But a huge MRP poll – of more than 40,000 people – shows that the Employment Rights Act’s flagship policies are hugely popular with the electorate, including in constituencies with Reform MPs.

The polling comes as the TUC launches its “Stop the Steal” campaign in Westminster today, which is aimed at protecting workers’ rights in response to Reform’s plans.

Out of step

In Nigel Farage’s own constituency of Clacton:

Over three-quarters of people (77%) support banning exploitative zero hours contracts by giving workers a contract that reflects their regular hours

Eight in ten (81%) support ending fire and rehire

Two thirds (66%) support the right to sick pay from day one of illness

More than four-fifths (86%) support turning the minimum wage into a real living wage

This overwhelming support is mirrored across every parliamentary seat Reform currently holds - and in every parliamentary constituency across the UK (see notes to editors for link to full tables).

Levels of support for key Employment Rights Act policies

Constituency/MP Banning ZHCs/right to guaranteed hours Banning Fire and Rehire Day one sick pay Higher minimum wage Ashfield (Lee Anderson) 79% 86% 77% 88% Boston and Skegness (Richard Tice) 80% 86% 76% 83% Clacton (Nigel Farage) 77% 81% 66% 86% East Wiltshire (Danny Kruger) 75% 86% 76% 88% Newark (Robert Jenrick) 79% 88% 75% 88% Runcorn and Helsby (Sarah Pochin) 82% 86% 79% 90% South Basildon and East Thurrock (James McMurdock) 73% 87% 73% 86% Central Devon (Mel Stride) 76% 89% 68% 87% North West Essex (Kemi Badenoch) 75% 89% 74% 88%



Stop the steal

The TUC described Reform’s Great Repeal Bill – which will also axe the Renters’ Rights Act and the Equality Act – as a “steal” of vital rights and protections.

The union body says it is vital the Employment Rights Act – and broader Make Work Pay agenda – is delivered in full to tackle Britain’s insecure work epidemic.

Analysis published last month by the Work Foundation revealed that the number of people on zero-hours contracts had hit record levels of 1.23 million.

And over 1 in 8 workers across the economy currently find themselves in insecure work.

Photo stunt

The TUC will today (Tuesday) hold a media stunt and photo opportunity in Westminster to launch its “Stop the Steal” campaign.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak will be available for photographs and interviews with an ad van featuring the campaign artwork – and there will be a media stunt for photographers and broadcasters (see notes to editors).

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“Reform’s so-called Great Repeal Bill would steal away vital rights and protections. “Nigel Farage wants to strip working people of essentials like day-one sick pay and a fairer minimum wage. At the same time he’d give bad bosses free rein to exploit staff by keeping practices like zero-hours contracts and fire-and-rehire firmly in place. “This anti-worker agenda is massively out of step with the British public, who believe everyone deserves basic security and dignity at work. “Farage likes to claim he’s taking on the elites. But the reality is he wants to hand more power to vested interests and his wealthy corporate backers.” On the need for the government to deliver the Make Work Pay agenda in full, Paul added: “Millions of working people feel they are working harder than ever – but having nothing to show for it. “That’s why making work pay in full is so important. It’s vital for renewing the social contract and creating a fairer and more productive economy. “For too long workers have borne all the risk while rewards have flowed upwards. It’s time to fix the broken status quo – and bring workers’ rights in the UK back into line with the European mainstream.”

Hope Not Hate CEO Nick Lowles said:

“Reform's plans to repeal key workers' rights are a world away from where the British public are at. “From Green to Reform supporters – these are rights that have huge support up and down the country. “Reform voters aren't a homogenous bloc – but what many have in common is their support for stronger rights at work – from banning zero hours contracts to day one sick pay. “The government should be talking up the threat Nigel Farage poses to popular and vital workplace protections.”

Editors note