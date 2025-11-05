Reforms to go further in phasing down of harmful greenhouse gases

Consultation launched on a more ambitious phase-down of hydrofluorocarbons commonly used in refrigeration, air-conditioning and heat pump systems

Harmful greenhouse gases used in commercial and industrial refrigeration, and in air conditioning and heat pump units will be phased down more quickly and extensively under ambitious plans outlined today (Wednesday 5 November) by the Government to reduce emissions and accelerate to net zero.

Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) are manufactured gases primarily used as the refrigerant gas in commercial and industrial refrigeration and in air-conditioning and heat pump systems.

HFCs have an average lifespan of 15 years in the Earth’s atmosphere. With the gases having a global warning effect hundreds of times higher than carbon dioxide, these reforms complement existing legislation that is reducing their use and emissions.

A consultation launched today will propose achieving an almost full phase-out of HFCs by 2048, a 98.6% cut with changes being introduced from 2027. This goes much further than the current target of cutting the amount coming onto the market by 79% by 2030.

Many air conditioning unit and heat pump manufacturers already offer units that use alternative gases, and the phasedown proposal will provide the industry time and support to transition more completely to those alternatives.

Environment Minister Emma Hardy said:

Hydrofluorocarbons are among the most powerful greenhouse gases, and strengthening their phasedown is an important step towards achieving our net zero goals. These proposals will result in a near-total elimination of these harmful gases coming onto the market while supporting the rollout of clean heating technologies like heat pumps, ensuring we continue to deliver on both our domestic and international climate commitments.

The consultation – which closes on 17 December – seeks views from industry and stakeholders on the detailed design of the revised phasedown and its implementation. The proposal has been developed based on ongoing engagement with industry.

The proposed reforms will result in even greater carbon emissions savings than from the current phasedown, supporting the UK Government’s Clean Energy and Net Zero Mission and ensuring the nation continues to meet its international obligations under the Montreal Protocol.

HFCs are used as the refrigerant gas in heat pumps. These proposals will ensure there are still enough HFCs quota available to support the rollout of heat pumps, with manufacturers and importers getting sufficient allocation early on to allow time for them to move to alternatives. This will ensure a smooth transition to products that use cleaner gases with lower global warming potential in the long run.