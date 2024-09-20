Reforms to local tax system in Wales become law

Measures to reform the local tax system in Wales, including non-domestic rates and council tax, have become law following the official sealing of the Local Government Finance (Wales) Act.

The new legislation, which was passed by the Senedd in July, establishes a series of changes to improve the tax systems. It will make them fairer and work better for the future needs of Wales, by ensuring local taxes reflect economic circumstances more regularly.

It has introduced important changes to the local tax system and created a framework for a modern Wales, providing the necessary levers to adapt local taxation in the future, as circumstances and priorities change.

Attending the sealing ceremony, First Minister Eluned Morgan, said: