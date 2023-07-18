Refreshed Defence Command Paper sets out future for Armed Forces

A £2.5 billion investment in stockpiles and a Global Response Force are behind a refreshed plan to improve the warfighting readiness of the British Armed Forces.

£2.5 billion additional investment in our stockpiles to improve fighting readiness

A UK Global Response Force will enable forces to ‘get there first’

Greater focus on science and technology to gain the edge on the battlefield

The Defence Command Paper Refresh (DCP23), which will be published today (18 July), takes learnings from the war in Ukraine – and wider threats to our security – and sets out a plan to deliver a credible warfighting force that will keep us on track to act as a global heavyweight both now and in the future.

It follows the publication of the Integrated Review Refresh earlier this year, which identified Russia as the most acute threat to our security, recognised China as a long-term systemic challenge, and predicted a more adversarial international system.

The DCP23 outlines how the British Armed Forces will modernise and adapt to the changing global picture and, in particular, we will prioritise investment in science and technology to ensure we have a force greater than the sum of our parts.

It sets out:

An additional £2.5 billion investment into our stockpiles and munitions, on top of the increased investment committed at the Autumn Statement;

A Global Response Force that enables the UK to ‘get there first’, bringing together our deployed and high-readiness forces, and drawing on capabilities from all domains;

How Defence will become a science and technology superpower, enhancing our capabilities in fields such as robotics, human augmentation, directed energy weapons and advanced materials, to gain the edge on the battlefield;

An improved surge capacity through our Strategic Reserve, built around the ex-regular reserve forces to add further depth and expertise in time of crisis;

A new alliance with industry, engaging much earlier in strategic conversations and building in greater financial headroom to respond to changing needs;

A new employment model and skills framework, increasing fluidity between the military, the Civil Service and industry, while offering a more compelling and competitive incentivisation package;

A further £400 million to modernise accommodation that our service families deserve, which is essential for the operational effectiveness of our personnel.

Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace said:

We must adapt and modernise to meet the threats we face, taking in the lessons from President Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. This Defence Command Paper will sharpen our strategic approach – ensuring the UK remains at the forefront of military capability, and a leading power in NATO.

Since the Defence Command Paper 2021 was published, the UK has led the way in Europe on support for Ukraine’s defence and remained a leading contributor to NATO, consistently meeting the commitment to spend at least 2% of GDP on Defence and moving towards 2.5%.

In the last two years, the world has changed and the threats and challenges we face have evolved, including Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Our Armed Forces are central to protecting the UK around the clock and when global security is challenged, we have seen the effect it can have on our economic security. With a more campaigning approach to global competition, the DCP23 will support the Prime Minister’s priorities of growing the economy and reducing inflation.

The recent increased investment of £5 billion at the Spring Budget allows the Ministry of Defence to plan ahead, with the Defence budget – for the first time – over £50 billion a year. The certainty over an increased budget will support greater integration between government and UK industry, which is fundamental to sustaining the fighting force, developing and exploiting new technologies, and producing the equipment we need to sustain the fight.

Minister for the Armed Forces, James Heappey said:

Our people and their expertise are at the heart of what we do, underpinning our strategic advantage across all domains and delivering a force that deters against threats and defends our homeland and those of our Allies. We also recognise that to maintain advantage over adversaries we have to do things differently, responding to rapidly evolving geopolitical, technological and economic threats, learning lessons from Ukraine, and championing closer integration with our Allies and partners. This Defence Command Paper sets out how we’ll do this – prioritising investment in replenishment, modernising our forces and embodying a fully integrated approach to deterrence and defence.

DCP23 is broken down into a number of chapters based on priorities, including, People; Science, Innovation and Technology; Industry; Productivity; Deterrence and Defence; Campaigning and Global Competition; Strength through our Partnerships; Strategic Resilience.