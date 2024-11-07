Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
|Printable version
Refreshed DSIT board to guide plans to transform public services and close digital divide
Newly appointed non-executive directors from business, academia, and charities will guide DSIT in using science and technology to enhance public services, promote digital inclusion, and drive economic growth.
- IBM UK CEO Nicola Hodson and University of Birmingham Vice-Chancellor Adam Tickell among the science and tech leaders newly appointed to Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) Board
- Charity boss Helen Milner OBE and Chief Digital Advisor to the LEGO Brand Group , Paul Willmott, also appointed
- New Non-Exec team will support DSIT’s newly-expanded mission to transform public services and fuel economic growth through the power of science and technology
Leading figures from business, academia and the charity sector have today (Thursday 7 November) been appointed to oversee the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology’s (DSIT) ambition to bring the power of science and technology to bear to overhaul public services, tackle challenges posed by digital exclusion and fuel economic growth.
The newly-appointed non-executive directors (NEDs) bring a broadened range of experience in support of the department’s wider work on digital inclusion, fuelling growth with innovation and more.
The new appointments are:
- Adam Tickell: Vice-Chancellor of the University of Birmingham
- Nicola Hodson: Chief Executive of IBM UK and Ireland, and former board member at the UK Council for Child Internet Safety
- Helen Milner OBE: Group Chief Executive of the Good Things Foundation
- Paul Willmott: Chief Digital Advisor to the LEGO Brand Group and Chair of the Central Digital and Data Office
The Departmental Board will provide over-arching strategic guidance and scrutiny, as the department looks to maximise the potential of digital, data and technology to deliver for the British public.
Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said:
As we transform DSIT to unleash the power of technology to improve lives for people across the country, working in lockstep with business, academics and charities will be essential.
Bringing Adam, Nicola, Helen and Paul on to the board brings in some of Britain’s brightest and most passionate minds to help us drive these ambitions forward, so we can put technology to work for people nationwide.
Department Lead NED Dominic Field said:
I am excited that we have assembled such an exceptionally talented group of NEDs who will bring deep and relevant experience. I look forward to working with them to support the civil service and ministerial team in delivering DSIT’s key priorities for the nations.
Dominic Field, Liz Cohen and Jason Chin will continue their roles on the departmental board, with Dominic Field assuming the role of lead NED.
The new NEDs have been appointed on a temporary basis of up to nine months, to support DSIT in the delivery of its new objectives. A competitive recruitment process will be launched shortly, for these roles to be filled in the longer-term.
Notes to Editors
The appointments of Shonnel Malani, Melissa Di Donato and Saul Klein have been concluded.
Refreshed DSIT board announced today:
- Dominic Field – Interim Lead
- Professor Jason Chin
- Liz Cohen
- Adam Tickell
- Nicola Hodson
- Helen Milner
- Paul Willmott
DSIT media enquiries
Email press@dsit.gov.uk
Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 6pm 020 7215 300
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/refreshed-dsit-board-to-guide-plans-to-transform-public-services-and-close-digital-divide
Latest News from
Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
Ensuring trust in AI to unlock £6.5 billion over next decade06/11/2024 15:10:00
UK’s market for ensuring trustworthy AI systems is poised to grow six-fold over the next decade, as UK also signs AI safety agreement with Singapore.
Government’s experimental AI chatbot to help people set up small businesses and find support06/11/2024 10:10:10
Thousands of small businesses across the country will be able to get help and advice through the UK government’s generative AI chatbot.
UK to create world-first 'early warning system' for pandemics05/11/2024 12:10:00
The government is set to partner with Oxford Nanopore, which uses technology to rapidly diagnose a range of cancers, along with rare and infectious diseases
New tool to make it easier and faster for public to access essential government services online04/11/2024 14:20:00
GOV.UK Forms, a new tool for faster, more accessible online government forms, will be rolled out nationwide after successful trials showed major time savings and improved efficiency.
GOV.UK Forms in motion04/11/2024 12:10:00
Blog posted by: The GOV.UK Forms Team, 04 November 2024 – Categories: GOV.UK Forms.
How Design System Day makes our community stronger01/11/2024 11:20:00
Blog posted by: Imran Hussain – Community Designer, GOV.UK Design System, Government Digital Service, 31 October 2024 – Categories: Digital Service Platforms, GOV.UK, Service design.
Government backs UK R&D with record £20.4 billion investment at Autumn Budget31/10/2024 16:25:00
Yesterday's Autumn Budget backs UK's R&D sector with record highest ever level of government investment.
New national quantum laboratory to open up access to quantum computing, unleashing a revolution in AI, energy, healthcare and more29/10/2024 12:10:00
Newly opened National Quantum Computing Centre will be home to new quantum computers, designed to push the boundaries of what is possible with the technology.