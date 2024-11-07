Refreshed DSIT board to guide plans to transform public services and close digital divide

Newly appointed non-executive directors from business, academia, and charities will guide DSIT in using science and technology to enhance public services, promote digital inclusion, and drive economic growth.

IBM UK CEO Nicola Hodson and University of Birmingham Vice-Chancellor Adam Tickell among the science and tech leaders newly appointed to Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) Board

Charity boss Helen Milner OBE and Chief Digital Advisor to the LEGO Brand Group , Paul Willmott, also appointed

New Non-Exec team will support DSIT’s newly-expanded mission to transform public services and fuel economic growth through the power of science and technology

Leading figures from business, academia and the charity sector have today (Thursday 7 November) been appointed to oversee the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology’s (DSIT) ambition to bring the power of science and technology to bear to overhaul public services, tackle challenges posed by digital exclusion and fuel economic growth.

The newly-appointed non-executive directors (NEDs) bring a broadened range of experience in support of the department’s wider work on digital inclusion, fuelling growth with innovation and more.

The new appointments are:

Adam Tickell: Vice-Chancellor of the University of Birmingham

Nicola Hodson: Chief Executive of IBM UK and Ireland, and former board member at the UK Council for Child Internet Safety

Helen Milner OBE: Group Chief Executive of the Good Things Foundation

Paul Willmott: Chief Digital Advisor to the LEGO Brand Group and Chair of the Central Digital and Data Office

The Departmental Board will provide over-arching strategic guidance and scrutiny, as the department looks to maximise the potential of digital, data and technology to deliver for the British public.

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said:

As we transform DSIT to unleash the power of technology to improve lives for people across the country, working in lockstep with business, academics and charities will be essential. Bringing Adam, Nicola, Helen and Paul on to the board brings in some of Britain’s brightest and most passionate minds to help us drive these ambitions forward, so we can put technology to work for people nationwide.

Department Lead NED Dominic Field said:

I am excited that we have assembled such an exceptionally talented group of NEDs who will bring deep and relevant experience. I look forward to working with them to support the civil service and ministerial team in delivering DSIT’s key priorities for the nations.

Dominic Field, Liz Cohen and Jason Chin will continue their roles on the departmental board, with Dominic Field assuming the role of lead NED.

The new NEDs have been appointed on a temporary basis of up to nine months, to support DSIT in the delivery of its new objectives. A competitive recruitment process will be launched shortly, for these roles to be filled in the longer-term.

Notes to Editors

The appointments of Shonnel Malani, Melissa Di Donato and Saul Klein have been concluded.

Refreshed DSIT board announced today:

DSIT media enquiries

Email press@dsit.gov.uk

Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 6pm 020 7215 300