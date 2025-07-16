Scottish Government
Regenerating Glasgow’s industrial heart
High value businesses to boost growth and tackle poverty.
New jobs will be created and derelict sites regenerated in Glasgow’s former industrial heartland with the help of funding announced by First Minister John Swinney.
Urban regeneration company Clyde Gateway is to receive £3.5 million to support the continued redevelopment of the former Shawfield Chemical Works site into a hub for high value manufacturing businesses. It is part of the company’s ongoing plan to develop homes, hotels and business premises on land equivalent in size to 130 football pitches in Rutherglen and the East End of Glasgow.
The First Minister made the announcement ahead of a visit to the Innovation Shawfield, another Clyde Gateway regeneration scheme, where he will see Scotland’s first renewable district heating system of its kind. The site is expected to become one of the largest office parks in the UK and the heating system, which is also capable of cooling buildings, will provide occupants with low-cost energy.
The project has been supported by £660,000 from the Scottish Government and sees power generated from sources including solar and heat pumps.
The First Minister said:
“Regenerating our industrial heartlands of the 20th century is an integral part of transforming Scotland’s economy in the 21st and Clyde Gateway is a shining example of what can achieved. Its ambition is creating jobs, improving communities and tackling poverty.
“I am delighted to be able to announce funding to help it continue that work and also to see first-hand this innovative project which will provide affordable green energy to businesses. This part of Glasgow has a proud industrial past and the Scottish Government is determined that it will have a strong economic future.
“I want to see these benefits continue to spread across Scotland and this financial year we are providing £62.15 million towards regeneration projects that will revitalise town centres, derelict sites and green spaces.”
Martin Joyce, Executive Director for Regeneration at Clyde Gateway, said:
"This £3.5 million investment will accelerate our efforts to transform the East End of Glasgow and Rutherglen. Working alongside the Scottish Government and other key partners, we have already remediated nearly 750 acres of contaminated land, supported the creation of more than 8,000 jobs and delivered 4,000 much needed new homes, helping to build vibrant communities where people can live, work and play.”
Background
The Scottish Government has supported Clyde Gateway’s regeneration programme with more than £200 million since 2007.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/regenerating-glasgows-industrial-heart/
