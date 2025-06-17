POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
|Printable version
Regenerative agriculture
This POSTnote describes regenerative agriculture, the evidence for beneficial outcomes, and outlines the challenges and opportunities for its wider adoption.
Documents to download
DOI: https://doi.org/10.58248/PN748
- UK food production is affected by degraded soils and extreme weather events. These issues are projected to worsen without changes in practice.
- Regenerative agriculture is a farmer-led movement that aims to work with nature to improve soil health, biodiversity and water quality while maintaining food production and improving resilience to climate change impacts.
- Regenerative agriculture lacks an agreed universal definition. How it is interpreted and implemented varies across different stakeholders and farming systems. Evidence suggests that regenerative agriculture can help to improve farmland biodiversity, soil health and water quality, but improvements may be limited by the context in which different practices are applied.
- While regenerative agriculture can have positive effects on farmland biodiversity, it may have environmental trade-offs, such as using chemicals as an alternative to ploughing to manage weeds. Potential effects on yields in the short to medium term may occur in some contexts but are less likely when multiple practices are implemented in combination.
- At the farm level, risks arising from transitioning to regenerative agricultural practices are partially mitigated by reduced overall spending on chemical inputs and fuel. Interventions across food systems, such as independent knowledge exchange, peer-to-peer learning, local infrastructure and help to access new markets may support successful implementation in the UK.
- Defra states it does not currently intend to subsidise regenerative agriculture.
Documents to download
Original article link: https://post.parliament.uk/research-briefings/post-pn-0748/
|Academic Fellowships
|Upcoming work
|POST Publications
|
Latest News from
POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
Regulation and remediation of ‘forever’ chemicals03/06/2025 11:25:00
This POSTnote summarises debates on regulatory approaches for addressing the environmental impacts arising from per- and poly- fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
UK STEM skills pipeline30/05/2025 15:15:15
Science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) are important for the UK’s economic future. How can the routes through education and into STEM be improved?
Impacts of birthrate decline21/05/2025 11:15:00
This POSTnote considers the potential impacts of birthrate decline, including on the workforce and the provision of public services.
Virtual wards and hospital at home29/04/2025 16:05:00
Virtual wards aim to provide hospital level healthcare in patients' homes. What are the opportunities and risks for patients, carers and the NHS?
Quantum computing, sensing and communications24/04/2025 12:05:00
News ways to control atom-sized objects have led to potentially transformative technologies like quantum computing. What are the benefits of these new quantum technologies, and what are the risks?
Consumer wearable devices and disease prevention22/04/2025 12:15:00
Research has linked wearable devices with the prevention, detection and mitigation of disease. What are the public health benefits and what are the risks?
Quantum computing, sensing and communications22/04/2025 09:25:00
News ways to control atom-sized objects have led to potentially transformative technologies like quantum computing. What are the benefits of these new quantum technologies, and what are the risks?
Cultivated meat15/04/2025 09:25:15
This POSTnote summarises the challenges and opportunities relating to the production, regulation and consumption of cultivated meat, also known as 'lab grown' meat.