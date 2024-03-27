Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
|Printable version
Regional adoption practice strong, but challenges remain
Ofsted yesterday published a thematic review looking at how adoption services provided by regional adoption agencies (RAAs) contribute to good outcomes for children and families.
Most adoption activity in England is now undertaken by RAAs, in line with government policy to move to a regional delivery model. These agencies undertake varying degrees of adoption recruitment and support services on behalf of local authorities.
Read the ‘Regional adoption agencies – thematic inspection report’
Ofsted’s review finds that day-to-day adoption practice by RAAs is strong, but many of the challenges that led to regionalisation remain unresolved. Demand for adoption support often exceeds the resources available to RAAs, meaning some individuals and families do not receive the support they need, when they need it. Meanwhile, there continues to be a national shortage of adopters.
The report suggests that the recruitment of prospective adopters, and family-finding and matching remain consistently strong following the move to regional delivery. RAAs were found to be supporting prospective adopters well, with a thorough assessment process and good preparation training.
However, despite this positive work, Ofsted found that the adoption system is still affected by a long-standing shortage of adopters, particularly for siblings and children with more complex needs. Families also raised concerns about the stability and short-term nature of funding, which often prevents them, and RAA leaders, from making long-term plans for children.
Four of the 6 RAAs Ofsted visited for the review said that they do not have enough staff, either due to vacancies or a lack of capacity in the staffing structure. And RAA staff and adopters both spoke about a national shortage of staff to carry out assessments of prospective adopters.
However, even with limited resources and facing longstanding challenges, the review is clear that RAA staff and leaders are working hard to make sure the services available are those with the greatest impact on children, adopters, birth parents and adopted adults.
Yvette Stanley, Ofsted’s National Director for Social Care yesterday said:
Our review highlights some excellent work by regional adoption agencies, in spite of some very challenging circumstances. It’s clear that the right adoption support at the right time is powerful for children and families. However, the regionalisation of adoption services hasn’t addressed some of the longstanding issues that continue to have an impact of the number of adopters and the availability and timeliness of adoption support.
We will be working with the Department for Education to consider the future accountability system for adoption practice.
Notes
- This thematic review was commissioned at the request of the Department for Education. Ofsted does not currently have powers to inspect RAAs.
- Ofsted visited a sample of 6 RAAs as part of this thematic review. They were chosen to be representative of the sector, taking into account factors such as location, size and model of service delivery.
Press office
8.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday 0300 013 0415
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regional-adoption-practice-strong-but-challenges-remain
Latest News from
Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
Ofsted asks children for their help with the Big Listen21/03/2024 12:05:00
Ofsted has today extended its Big Listen consultation to hear directly from children, seeking their views on how Ofsted can improve.
Ofsted responds to the Education Select Committee report11/03/2024 13:15:00
Ofsted has today responded to each of the Education Select Committee's recommendations.
Ofsted chief will put disadvantaged children first, as he launches ‘Big Listen’ to hear from parents and professionals08/03/2024 16:05:00
Ofsted’s new Chief Inspector will pledge to put the interests of disadvantaged children at the heart of future reforms, as he launches a major public consultation on Ofsted’s work.
Ofsted report shows reading has improved but writing and spoken language need more focus05/03/2024 13:20:00
Ofsted has today published a subject report looking at how English is being taught in England’s schools.
Ofsted confirms plans for inspecting supported accommodation29/02/2024 15:05:00
Ofsted has today published guidance for inspecting providers of supported accommodation and the outcome of the consultation.
Personalised plans and trusting relationships the key to successful careers guidance in specialist settings22/02/2024 12:10:00
Ofsted has published an independent review of careers guidance in special schools, independent specialist colleges (ISCs) and pupil referral units (PRUs).
New visits to understand how well children with SEND are prepared for adulthood08/02/2024 15:15:15
New guidance from Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for visits looking at how children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are being prepared for adulthood.
Ofsted statement for schools affected by RAAC07/02/2024 16:10:00
Updated guidance for inspecting education settings still affected by reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).