Regional de-escalation a priority as Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary travel to the Middle East

The Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary have travelled to the Middle East to call for an end to conflict in Gaza and de-escalation in the wider region.

they will meet UK personnel working in the region to showcase the strength of the UK-Qatar defence relationship

David Lammy and John Healey will commit to strengthening and expanding UK-Qatar cooperation on growth and security

In a joint visit, the Foreign Secretary David Lammy – in what will be his second trip to the Middle East since becoming Foreign Secretary – and the Defence Secretary John Healey will reiterate the UK’s support to Qatar for the country’s role in mediating and end to the war in Gaza – including efforts to deliver an immediate ceasefire agreed by both sides.

They will reiterate the UK’s calls for de-escalation in the wider region, warning that rising tensions and destabilisation would be in no one’s interests. This follows the Foreign Secretary’s condemnation of the strikes in the occupied Golan Heights at the weekend which tragically claimed at least 12 lives.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy yesterday said:

Escalation and destabilisation are in no one’s interests. It is absolutely vital that we engage closely with partners like Qatar, who play a key role in mediating the conflict in Gaza, so that we can bring this devastating war to an end. The UK and Qatar have a long-standing and close partnership, and we will also look to build lasting stability and security in the region, and advance our shared priorities, like deepening economic ties, to drive UK growth and seize the opportunities of the clean energy transition.

Defence Secretary John Healey yesterday said:

De-escalation must be our primary focus as this region stands at a crossroads. The loss of innocent life in recent weeks and months is unbearable. This has to end. All sides must step back from conflict and step-up diplomacy. We will work with important partners like Qatar as our government leads a renewed push for peace.

During their time in Qatar, the Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary will meet with UK Armed Forces personnel who are helping to protect UK security interests and support regional stability.

They are expected to meet with the Emir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, HE Dr Khalid Al Attiyah, where the ministers will recommit to building upon the strong UK-Qatar relationship, including growth and security.

