Regional Flood and Coastal Committee Chair Appointments

Appointments for Anglian (Northern), Wessex and Yorkshire Regional Flood and Coastal Committees

The Anglian (Northern), Wessex and Yorkshire Regional Flood and Coastal Committee (RFCC) Chair appointments have been announced.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) is pleased to announce, following the recent recruitment campaign, the appointments of:

Paul Learoyd as the new Chair for the Anglian (Northern) RFCC ;

Ian Collins as the new Chair for the Wessex RFCC; and

Jocelyn Manners-Armstrong as the new Chair for the Yorkshire RFCC.

RFCCs help to provide governance for the Environment Agency’s FCERM functions and cover all flood risks that are not the responsibility of the water companies. They have three main purposes:

to ensure there are coherent plans for identifying, communicating and managing flood and coastal erosion risks across catchments and shorelines.

to promote efficient, targeted and risk-based investment in flood and coastal erosion risk management that optimises value for money and benefits for local communities.

to provide a link between the Environment Agency, lead local flood authorities, other risk management authorities, and other relevant bodies to engender mutual understanding of flood and coastal erosion risks in its area.

These appointments have been made on merit in accordance with the Governance Code for Public Appointments. There is a requirement for appointees’ political activity (if significant) to be declared.

All RFCC Chair posts will be from 9 July 2025 to 31 July 2029 and attract a remuneration of £18,927 per annum for a commitment of five days per month.

Background on new RFCC Chairs

Anglian (Northern) RFCC Chair appointment - Paul Learoyd

Paul has nearly 30 years of senior management experience in the environmental sector gained in the private and charity sector. He is currently Chair of Humber Nature Partnership, a Director of Wildlife Fundraising (Central) Limited and is Chief Executive of Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

He was previously a member of the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership - Visitor Economy Board and was Chief Executive of Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust. He worked for Anglian Water, in senior operational and project roles in the UK and abroad.

Paul has lived for many years in various parts of the region so has a good understanding of local issues and has served for 10 years on ANRFCC, so brings significant knowledge of the functioning of the committee and the patch. He is unfortunate, like many, to have experienced property flooding first hand.

Paul is a Chartered Environmentalist through the Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management and Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute.

Wessex RFCC Chair appointment - Ian Collins

Ian is a strategic advisor and public service leader with over 20 years’ experience in local government, specialising in resilience, environmental governance, and regulatory transformation. He currently works as a leadership and strategy consultant, supporting public bodies and charities on organisational development, compliance, and preparedness.

He previously served as Director of Environment at Southampton City Council, where he led a £70 million portfolio encompassing environmental health, licensing, waste, and emergency planning. Prior to that, he was Head of Emergency Planning and Business Resilience for the emergency preparedness partnership between Southampton and Portsmouth City Councils and their client authorities, overseeing multi-agency planning and response across a population of over 800,000.

Ian has led the local implementation of the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 (Martyn’s Law), chaired strategic coordinating groups during major incidents, and directed organisational responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and EU Exit. He has worked extensively with the Environment Agency, local authorities, and emergency responders on risk mitigation, resilience planning, and infrastructure investment.

Ian is a Chartered Manager (Fellow) of the Chartered Management Institute and a Fellow of the Emergency Planning Society. He holds an MBA alongside qualifications in geography, environmental education, and emergency preparedness.

Yorkshire RFCC Chair appointment - Jocelyn Manners-Armstrong

Jocelyn is currently an independent member of West Yorkshire Combined Authority. She has 24+ years of experience in public sector roles, including in police, health and housing and a combined authority. Jocelyn has background in law as a corporate lawyer.

Jocelyn’s previous roles have included being an Independent Chair of the Allerdale Geological Disposal Facility Working Group, and a member of Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority and resident of Yorkshire Dales.

Jocelyn has a good understanding of the catchment approach to water management in the Yorkshire region and experience in working with Environment Agency and local authorities.