Regional Flood and Coastal Committee (RFCC) Acting Chair appointment

The English Severn and Wye RFCC Acting Chair appointment has been announced.

Robert Pearce has been appointed as the new Acting Chair for the English Severn and Wye RFCC, following Shirel Stedman standing down after almost 15 years’ service to the English Severn and Wye RFCC, and formerly the Trent RFCC.

Robert is a long-standing Member of the English Severn and Wye RFCC and has a strong knowledge of the Committee’s area, its work programme and the local flood and coastal erosion risk management (FCERM) issues. His appointment will last for six months, from 1 May 2023, whilst Defra completes an open competition for a new Chair. The role will be advertised in the coming months on GOV.UK.

RFCCs help to provide governance for the Environment Agency’s FCERM functions and cover all flood risks that are not the responsibility of the water companies. They have three main purposes:

to ensure there are coherent plans for identifying, communicating and managing flood and coastal erosion risks across catchments and shorelines

to promote efficient, targeted and risk-based investment in flood and coastal erosion risk management that optimises value for money and benefits for local communities

to provide a link between the Environment Agency, lead local flood authorities, other risk management authorities, and other relevant bodies to engender mutual understanding of flood and coastal erosion risks in its area.

The interim appointment of Robert Pearce was made as an exceptional appointment without competition and was approved by the Commissioner for Public Appointments.

The appointment has been made on merit in accordance with the Governance Code for Public Appointments, and political activity plays no part in the selection process. However, there is a requirement for appointees’ political activity (if significant) to be declared. Robert has not declared any political activity in the past five years.

All RFCC Chair posts attract a remuneration of £17,941 per annum for a commitment of five days per month.

Background details on Robert Pearce

Robert is a retired Chartered Surveyor who lives in Worcestershire and who has been an Environment Agency appointee on the English Severn & Wye RFCC since July 2015.

He worked in both the public and private sectors, latterly in Birmingham. Since retiring he has held a number of non-executive roles and is currently Vice-Chair of Governors at an Independent Boarding School and is a member of the Bishops Council for the Diocese of Worcester.