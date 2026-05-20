Regional funding to train next generation of construction workers

£96 million to be allocated to create tens of thousands of placements on building sites across the country to plug skills gaps and boost housebuilding

Tens of thousands of placements will be created for aspiring construction workers in a £96 million boost to train new talent and build more homes.

Funding is set to be allocated across the country on Friday (22nd) to provide hands-on learning and boost employability for learners who start their construction courses from this September.

The construction industry is facing significant shortages, with the latest Office for National Statistics figures showing that there are over 35,000 job vacancies - over half of which are due to a lack of required skills.

It comes as the government hits a major milestone in helping to bring vocational education on par with academic. It has published a plan to support schools and colleges to transition from legacy qualifications at the same level, including BTECs, to a clearer system of V Levels, T Levels and A Levels from 2027 as options after GCSEs, along with two new qualifications for lower attaining students to support them to progress beyond GCSEs.

New subjects have been announced for the second year of delivery in 2028 that will help to address skills shortages and boost key industries such as housebuilding. These subjects include construction design, bricklaying and plumbing. The plan also includes detailed rollout timelines, and advice on content development to help providers transition.

Together, these plans are central to the Prime Minister’s ambition to ensure two thirds of young people are in a gold standard apprenticeship, higher training or university by the age of 25, boosting priority sectors including housebuilding, and driving economic growth as part of national renewal.

Skills Minister Jacqui Smith said:

We’re removing the snobbery from hands-on learning and putting it on par with academic to break down barriers for young people to get rewarding jobs. Our landmark vocational qualifications and placements will create a strong pipeline of workers by equipping young people with the real-world skills that employers need and that will fuel the jobs of the future.

Announced in the Post-16 Education and Skills White Paper, V Levels will sit alongside A levels and T levels. Equivalent to one A Level, they will allow students to mix and match academic and vocational subjects if they do not yet know where they want to specialise.

For 16-year-olds who are not ready to progress beyond GCSEs due to lower attainment, there are two new qualifications:

Occupational Certificates: two-year courses for those who want to get into work or an apprenticeship but need support to achieve English and Maths GCSEs.

Foundation Certificates: one-year courses for students who want to progress to A-Levels, T Levels or V Levels but need extra support to pass their GCSEs.

New subjects available from 2028 include:

V Levels in construction design, engineering design and engineering manufacturing.

Two new T Levels in sport and social care - part of the largest expansion for students who want to specialise in sector-facing studies since the qualifications began.

Occupation Certificates in bricklaying, painting, plumbing, accounts and finance, and adult care worker.

Foundation Certificates in engineering, health, legal services, and social care.

A new sector-led group, ‘Qualification Practitioners’, has been created to lead the way for the sector, shaping and sharing best practice as providers transition to the new qualifications. Providers will be required to have robust transition plans to support staff, students, and employers through the change.

New guidance has also been published removing the red tape around T Level industry placements. This includes scrapping the limits on the percentage of remote hours a student can do or how many employers they work with. This helps more young people to access premium placements and empowers businesses to offer placements that work for everyone.

East Lancashire Learning Group is one of the Qualification Pioneers. Principal and CEO Lisa O’Loughlin said:

These Post 16 qualification reforms are one of the greatest steps forward our sector has seen in decades, and I am incredibly proud that we are helping to lead the way as a Pioneer college. I believe these reforms will be transformational. They will create clearer pathways, stronger links with employers and a far more responsive education system that reflects the needs of our economy and communities. Most importantly, they will give learners the confidence, skills and opportunities they deserve to succeed.

Post-16 and Skills Specialist at ASCL Claire Green said:

We welcome this implementation plan which provides colleges and sixth forms with much-needed detail in preparing for these major changes to the qualification system over the next few years. We’re very pleased that the new system retains vocational qualifications – now clearly badged as V levels – alongside A levels and T levels. This was vital in providing students with a choice of pathways and maximising post-16 opportunities. The timelines outlined bring valuable clarity as the sector navigates the transition to the reformed system and signal the government’s commitment to working collaboratively with providers and sector experts. The challenge now is to make sure that the new system works well for all our learners, fills skills gaps, and ultimately reduces the number of young people who are not in education, employment, or training.

Chief Executive of Land based Colleges & Universities Aspiring to Excellence Alex Payne said:

We welcome the timetable set out for the development of these ambitious reforms. It is positive to see the breadth of engagement with the sector and to see views shared by members reflected in this document. We look forward to continuing to work with the department to deliver a robust offer for the sector.

CEO of The Careers & Enterprise Company John Yarham said:

We welcome the Government’s implementation plan, which provides vital clarity and direction on 16–19 qualifications. Careers education is the gateway to the skills system, and the plan rightly recognises the fundamental importance of ensuring that educators and careers professionals are equipped to support young people in understanding, engaging with, and confidently pursuing the opportunities available to them. It is also important to recognise the vital role employers play in shaping these reforms and in inspiring young people to take up different pathways. We look forward to continuing to work with Government and partners nationally and locally through our network of Careers Hubs to help ensure every young person can take their best next step.

Chief Executive of the Association of Colleges David Hughes said: