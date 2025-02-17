Regional growth and regeneration to be sparked by cash boost for Wales' critical culture projects

The funding is the latest step in the Plan for Change to deliver economic growth across the country.

Growth in jobs, tourism and regional regeneration to be ushered in by funding for major cultural projects in Wales

Welsh projects part of several across UK set to receive millions in funding to help kickstart decade of national renewal

Funding is the latest step in the Plan for Change to deliver economic growth across the country

Regional growth regeneration will get a much-needed boost as two major culture projects across Wales will receive £15 million funding to help boost growth and spark regional regeneration, the government confirmed today (17 February).

Funding will be ‘critical’ in showcasing the UK as a world-leader in culture and bring in visitors from across the globe.

Just as importantly this will help drive growth in all parts of the country - a key element of the government’s Plan for Change – by creating jobs and in some cases building new homes.

Projects in Wales receiving funding include:

£10 million for Venue Cymru in Conwy, Wales, will upgrade the largest Welsh arts centre outside Cardiff and deliver a step-change in the use of the building, including the relocation of the existing library and Tourist Information Centre to create a modern and innovative cultural hub.

£5 million for Newport Transporter Bridge, Wales, that will fund vital repair and maintenance works to Newport Transporter Bridge, which plays a crucial role in the tourism economy as a visitor attraction in South Wales.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said:

Every corner of the UK has something unique to offer, and our rich creative capital must not be underestimated. Our Plan for Change promises growth for every region and I’ve seen first-hand how these projects are igniting growth in their communities. Through investing in these critical cultural projects we can empower both local leaders and people to really tap into their potential and celebrate everything their home town has to offer. This means more tourism, more growth and more money in people’s pockets.”

Alex Norris, Minster for Local Growth said:

The benefits of these fantastic projects go far beyond community and county borders, they are key to unlocking a regional and nationwide celebration of UK culture and creativity as well as driving growth and regeneration. This investment marks a huge step forward in our decade of national renewal as committed to in our Plan for Change - creating jobs and boosting tourism and regeneration in our regions is the type of long-term, sustainable growth the government is prioritising to ultimately put more money in people’s pockets.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

Venue Cymru and the Newport Transporter Bridge are iconic landmarks in their local communities, and I am delighted that this UK Government funding will be used to boost Wales’ already world-leading tourism and culture sectors. Our investment in these two fantastic projects is an example of how our Plan for Change will lead to a decade of national renewal for people the length and breadth of Wales. This is a UK Government that is delivering regeneration and economic growth for every community.”

These projects will celebrate and raise awareness of the unique social value and cultural history of Wales while also supporting crucial economic growth through creating local jobs and attracting tourism on a national scale.

Projects that are most advanced and will see benefits spread beyond regional borders and attract investment have been prioritised to maximise public spending and deliver long-term growth.