Regional growth to be boosted by £67 million for culture projects

Growth in jobs, tourism and regional regeneration to be ushered in by funding for major cultural projects across the UK

Regional growth and regeneration will get a much-needed boost as 10 major culture projects across the UK will receive more than £67 million, the government confirmed this week.

Funding will be ‘critical’ in showcasing the UK as a world-leader in culture and bring in visitors from across the globe.

Just as importantly this will help drive growth in all parts of the country - a key element of the government’s Plan for Change – by creating jobs and in some cases building new homes.

Projects receiving funding are:

£15 million for the National Railway Museum in York, will go towards the construction of a new building, Central Hall, which will include a new entrance to the museum, a new gallery, retail, café, flexible event space and new visitor facilities. The museum is part of a wider mixed-use regeneration scheme in York to transform underused railway land into a new city quarter which could create more than 3,000 new homes, new office, retail and hospitality space, contributing to more than 6,000 new jobs and £1.6 billion in economic value to the region.

£10 million to start the process of revamping ‘Temple Works’ in Leeds a derelict Grade 1 building, bringing it into public ownership; paving the way for it to house the British Library North in the future and unlock further regeneration of new housing and commercial development on surrounding sites.

£10 million for the International Slavery Museum and the Maritime Museum in Liverpool, to expand and maintain the museums which play a crucial role in the wider reimagining of the Liverpool Waterfront.

£5 million for the National Poetry Centre in Leeds that will renovate a redundant Grade 2 Listed building to create a national headquarters for poetry and bolster Leeds’ reputation as a regional centre for culture and creativity.

£5 million for City Centre Cultural Gateway in Coventry, that will support the repurposing of the former IKEA building in Coventry city centre to become a new cultural and visitor attraction.

£2.3 million to three cultural projects in Worcester, these three projects will deliver new cultural and public spaces around the Scala arts venue:

A new Scala Co-Working Space will be created to provide an onsite office and studio space for artistic companies to create work.

Two mezzanine floors of the Corn Exchange building will be brought back into use through the creation of Next Level Food which will provide a new space for more events and exhibitions and modern catering facilities will be

A new welcoming social space for younger generations will be created through the Angel Place is Your Space hub

£10 million for Venue Cymru in Conwy, Wales, will upgrade the largest Welsh arts centre outside Cardiff and deliver a step-change in the use of the building, including the relocation of the existing library and Tourist Information Centre to create a modern and innovative cultural hub.

£5 million for Newport Transporter Bridge, Wales, that will fund vital repair and maintenance works to Newport Transporter Bridge, which plays a crucial role in the tourism economy as a visitor attraction in South Wales.

£2.6 million for the Victoria and Albert Museum in Dundee, Scotland, that will expand and recurate the existing Scottish Design Galleries telling the story of Scottish design to create an improved destination and visitor experience.

£2.2 million for Shore Road Skills Centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland, that will see the redevelopment of the South Stand at the Crusaders FC into a unique state of the art community education, event and skills centre

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner yesterday said:

Every corner of the UK has something unique to offer, and our rich creative capital must not be underestimated. Our Plan for Change promises growth for every region and I’ve seen first-hand how these projects are igniting growth in their communities. Through investing in these critical cultural projects we can empower both local leaders and people to really tap into their potential and celebrate everything their home town has to offer. This means more tourism, more growth and more money in people’s pockets.”

Alex Norris, Minster for Local Growth, yesterday said:

The benefits of these fantastic projects go far beyond community and county borders, they are key to unlocking a regional and nationwide celebration of UK culture and creativity as well as driving growth and regeneration. This investment marks a huge step forward in our decade of national renewal as committed to in our Plan for Change - creating jobs and boosting tourism and regeneration in our regions is the type of long-term, sustainable growth the government is prioritising to ultimately put more money in people’s pockets.”

Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy yesterday said:

Everyone across the country should be able to access arts and culture in the place they call home. This support will empower our cultural organisations to continue playing an essential role in developing skills, talent and high-quality careers in every corner of the UK.”

These projects will celebrate and raise awareness of the unique social value and cultural history of the UK while also supporting crucial economic growth through creating local jobs and attracting tourism on a national scale.

Projects that are most advanced and will see benefits spread beyond regional borders and attract investment have been prioritised to maximise public spending and deliver long-term growth.