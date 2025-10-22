Regional Investment Summit delivers almost £800m boost to West Midlands, creating hundreds of jobs

Hundreds of jobs in the West Midlands are set to be created after almost £800m of investment was announced at yesterday’s Regional Investment Summit.

Hundreds of jobs in the West Midlands are set to be created after almost £800m of investment was announced at yesterday’s Regional Investment Summit, cementing the West Midlands as a powerhouse for investment and turbocharging growth into the region.

The huge announcement follows the Regional Investment Summit held in Birmingham yesterday where over 350 business leaders, investors and local mayors met to announce £10 billion of new investment for key growth sectors around the UK, delivering on the Plan for Change to create new jobs and opportunities for people in every region.

Investments in the West Midlands include Hines and Woodbourne Group announcing a £400 million investment to support the £4 billion Birmingham Knowledge Quarter, a centrepiece of the West Midlands Investment Zone, driving innovation, regeneration, and economic growth in the region. Blackstone will invest £200m to ensure the NEC remains the UK’s leading live events business with world class venues across exhibitions, conventions and arenas.

Building on the UK-India free trade agreement, Indian parent company of Freshway Dairy will also invest £25 million in building a new processing facility in West Bromwich, creating at least 200 new jobs and allowing them to process 25% more milk.

In a boost to the Industrial Strategy, the Government is also announcing that Sterling Pharmaceuticals will receive a share of £30m of Life Sciences funding, which will help them build a 60,000 sq ft centre in Birmingham, creating 48 jobs and boosting UK production of medicines for the NHS and sales overseas. To boost the digital sector, Atos is announcing £10m for AI centres, cementing the Midlands role as a key hub and creating 50 jobs.

In further good news for the region, the West Midlands Combined Authority has confirmed a £75m skills package to train over 12,000 people in construction trades and technical roles over three years. Backed by WMCA and government funding, the initiative supports a regional construction boom driven by major housing, transport, retrofit, and regeneration projects.

£40 million will also be made available by the WMCA to accelerate delivery of 1,000 new social rent homes across the region. The funding unlocks properties ready or under construction, building on 750 affordable homes already secured.

Earlier success for the region this year includes Knighthead announcing plans to invest at least £3 billion in a new Sports Quarter in Birmingham, which will feature a new 62,000-capacity stadium, new sporting facilities as well as entertainment and residential spaces and create 14,000 jobs – up from initial projections of 10,000. New data shows the Quarter will transform the region’s economy, with a £700 million boost to growth. Birmingham Airpor t will invest £300 million over four years to upgrade baggage, immigration, retail, and airfield infrastructure, boosting growth.

This latest vote of confidence follows Britain becoming the most attractive place to invest in the world according to a survey from Deloitte.

Peter Kyle, Business and Trade Secretary said:

The West Midlands is a thriving business hub, and these funding announcements are a major vote of confidence in our economy and demonstrate how our modern Industrial Strategy is helping to secure the investment we need to deliver growth in the West Midlands. This huge boost to the region shows our Plan for Change is working in encouraging more companies to invest here, creating new jobs and exciting opportunities for local communities in the West Midlands.

Jason Stockwood, Minister for Investment said:

The West Midlands is a powerhouse for foreign direct investment, and yesterday’s announcements at the Summit cements the region’s position as a top destination to do business. Our modern Industrial Strategy is giving investors the confidence they need to plan not just for the next year, but for the next 10 years and beyond - helping to create economic growth as part of our Plan for Change.

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands Combined Authority said:

The first-ever Regional Investment Summit in the West Midlands has been a huge success. It’s given us the platform to showcase our innovation, talent, and can-do approach - and it’s already paying off, with world-class businesses like Knighthead Capital, Freshways and Atos choosing to invest, drive growth and create jobs. The Government is backing us with new funding and new powers to go further and faster. I’m determined to make sure everyone shares in the opportunities this brings - building prosperity that reaches every community. The time to invest in the West Midlands is now.

Yesterday’s announcements at the Regional Investment Summit builds on recent landmark trade deals struck with the US and India and the launch of the modern Industrial Strategy in the summer, helping to hardwire stability for investors looking to invest in the UK.

Securing investment is central to the government’s mission to deliver economic growth which will create jobs, improve living standards, and make communities and families across the country better off as part of our Plan for Change.

Bali Nijjar, Freshways Managing Director said:

Our £25m investment in West Bromwich will deliver 200 new jobs, from engineers to food safety technicians, and deliver one of the most efficient dairy processing plants in Europe, capable of processing 500 million litres of fresh British milk a year. The West Midlands is a key strategic location for Freshways, providing access to national transport networks and skilled job seekers. It’s also good news for our British dairy farmers and our customers as we’ll be able to process 25% more fresh milk from the new site, helping us keep up with growing demand. We’re working around the clock to get things ready and hope to have the site fully operational by the end of the year.

Michael Herron, Head of Atos UK&I, said:

Atos is delighted to invest in the Midlands, establishing new technology centres that will help drive digital innovation and create opportunities for local talent. Our commitment reflects the region’s growing reputation as a national hub for AI and digital transformation, and we look forward to supporting businesses and communities as they embrace the benefits of new technology.

Hines, a global real estate firm, in partnership with Woodbourne Group, have announced a £400 million investment to support the £4 billion Birmingham Knowledge Quarter, a centrepiece of the West Midlands Investment Zone, driving innovation, regeneration, and economic growth in the region.

Blackstone owned National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham has announced a new public commitment to invest £200 million over the next decade. The investment will support a modernisation programme to ensure that it remains the UK’s leading live events business with world class venues across exhibitions, conventions and arenas.

Atos, a leading provider of AI-powered digital transformation, has announced a new £10 million investment in the Midlands, unveiling two flagship technology centres that will cement the region’s role at the heart of the UK’s AI-led digital future and creating 50 jobs.

Freshways is investing £25 million in a cutting-edge dairy hub in West Bromwich, creating at least 200 jobs. The facility will process 500 million litres of British milk annually, making it one of the UK’s most advanced and efficient dairy operations.

Sterling Pharmaceuticals will build a 60,000 sq ft centre in Birmingham, creating 48 jobs and boosting UK production of generic medicines for the NHS and export, following a share of £30m from the Government’s Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund.

The West Midlands Combined Authority has unveiled a £75 million skills package to train over 12,000 people in construction trades and technical roles over three years. Backed by WMCA and government funding, the initiative supports a regional construction boom driven by major housing, transport, retrofit, and regeneration projects.

The West Midlands Combined Authority has launched a £40 million Social Housing Accelerator Fund to deliver 1,000 new social rent homes across the West Midlands. The funding unlocks properties ready or under construction, building on 750 affordable homes already secured.

