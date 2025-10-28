techUK
|Printable version
Regional perspectives on local net zero – unlocking the power of place through digital solutions and innovation
In October techUK brought together public sector leaders, technology providers and regional stakeholders from across the West Midlands to explore how digital technologies can accelerate local net zero delivery.
The roundtable, part of techUK’s ongoing work to support smarter, data-driven approaches to decarbonisation, examined the opportunities and barriers facing public sector leaders and their partners as they plan and deliver local infrastructure.
Local authorities under pressure to deliver with limited capacity
Participants recognised that local and regional authorities are at the heart of the UK’s net zero transition — but that many are struggling with the scale and pace of delivery. While powers are increasingly devolved, resources and capacity have not always followed.
The West Midlands Combined Authority’s (WMCA) current strategy includes ambitious 2030 and 2050 targets, but delivery is constrained by legacy systems, competing priorities, and limited expertise. Councils also face challenges from fragmented data, evolving technologies and complex procurement rules. Attendees agreed that devolution of powers must be matched by the right digital, financial and human resources to ensure progress can be sustained across regions.
Digital tools driving smarter regional planning
A key theme throughout the discussion was the importance of data and digital tools in shaping effective, place-based approaches.
The group explored such projects as PRIDE (Planning Regional Infrastructure in a Digital Environment) — a collaborative initiative led by National Grid with WMCA, NESO and others which uses integrated data to enhance forecasting and optimise network investment.
Also discussed were Ofgem’s new Regional Energy Strategic Plans (RESPs), which aim to align electricity, gas and hydrogen networks into single, joined-up regional plans. Together, these initiatives demonstrate how digitalisation can help decision-makers balance energy supply and demand, improve resilience and target investment where it’s needed most.
It was agreed that better (quality not just quantity) data leads to better decision making, but that such insights must flow across departments and different groups of stakeholders, rather than in silos.
Place-based solutions and investment innovation
The discussion reinforced the need for place-based approaches to decarbonisation. Regions such as the West Midlands, a net importer of energy with smaller, distributed assets, require tailored solutions. AI, data sharing and digital mapping can help optimise regional infrastructure and investment.
Whilst programmes are being instituted in the West Midlands and other regions to make them more attractive to investors in net zero, the funding gap remains a critical challenge. Local authorities need more development finance to bring forward projects that deliver long-term public benefit. Participants also called for innovative regional funds and blended finance models to unlock private investment in net zero infrastructure.
Collaboration, design thinking and procurement reform
There was strong consensus that collaboration and design thinking must be embedded early in project planning. Involving stakeholders including suppliers and communities from the outset ensures solutions are practical, inclusive and build public trust.
Procurement was identified as a major barrier, with complex systems often excluding innovative suppliers. Attendees urged a more agile approach to enable earlier engagement with technology providers and encourage digital solutions that deliver real value.
Communicating the wider benefits of net zero
Participants stressed the need to communicate the broader benefits of net zero — from job creation and skills to health, resilience and energy security. Stronger messaging can build public and political support, particularly at the local level.
The roundtable concluded that regional innovation, digital tools and joined-up planning are central to unlocking local net zero delivery. Success will depend on sustained investment, better data sharing and enabling local authorities to deliver at pace.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/regional-perspectives-on-local-net-zero-unlocking-the-power-of-place-through-digital-solutions-and-innovation.html
Latest News from
techUK
VAWG and RASSO impact day 202527/10/2025 16:05:00
Following our recent engagement with the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) on tackling VAWG and the recently established partnership, The Justice and Emergency Services team is pleased to be hosting our 2025 VAWG and RASSO impact day.
techUK position statement on the UK life sciences sector27/10/2025 11:20:00
As the UK’s trade association for the technology sector, with a strong and diverse health and life sciences membership, techUK reaffirms our full support for the Government’s ambition to become world-leading in life sciences, and for the vision set out in the Life Sciences Sector Plan.
Net Zero Business Census: The UK tech sector is leading on net zero, but more support needed to help SMEs keep pace24/10/2025 11:25:00
The 2025 UK Net Zero Business Census delivered by Planet Mark in partnership with the UK Business Climate Hub and Sage provides the most comprehensive picture yet of UK businesses’ progress towards a net zero future.
Women and Equalities Committee call for the government to back female entrepreneurs at the Autumn Budget23/10/2025 13:10:00
The Women and Equalities Committee have published their report in response the enquiry exploring female entrepreneurship in the UK.
MI5 Director General issues latest threat update22/10/2025 15:25:00
Speaking from the MI5’s headquarters in London, Ken McCallum gave his annual update on the current national security threats to the UK.
AI Growth Labs could accelerate AI innovation and deployment.22/10/2025 14:25:00
Yesterday, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) announced the launch of the AI Growth Lab, a new proposed framework for a cross-economy sandbox initiative designed to “accelerate innovation and cut bureaucracy in a safe environment.”
EU Commission announced 2026 Work Programme22/10/2025 13:25:00
On 21 October 2025, the EU Commission unveiled its 2026 Work Programme.
HMT Regulation Action Plan - Progress Update and Next Steps22/10/2025 12:25:00
Yesterday, the Chancellor announced several major regulatory announcements including, HM Treasury’s (HMT) Regulation Action Plan Progress Update and Next Steps and DSIT’s AI Growth Lab. DBT have also released a Business Questionnaire to identify ways to reduce administrative costs and regulatory burdens on businesses. See here for further details on the AI Growth Lab.