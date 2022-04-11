Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
Register for the 2022 international Chemical Weapons Demilitarisation Conference
Dstl will host the 24th CWD Conference, bringing together international experts and promoting collaboration to achieve a future free from chemical weapons.
Register for CWD 2022
- Taking place in London in September 2022
- First in-person event since 2019
- Opportunities to network and work collaboratively
- Reunite with your international colleagues
- Hear from experts in the field
- Live demonstrations – new for 2022
Registration closes on 19 August 2022. Email cwdconference@dstl.gov.uk to learn about opportunities for sponsorship and demonstrating equipment.
About the conference
The CWD Conference, now in its 24th year, is an international conference hosted by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) on behalf of the Ministry of Defence (MOD). It’s a unique forum, bringing together international chemical weapons demilitarisation experts, to work towards achieving a future free from chemical weapons.
Despite the enormous progress made in disposing of state stockpiles, there is a continued need for chemical weapons destruction policies, plans and capabilities. CWD is the primary international event for discussing this need, sharing information and making valuable professional contacts in this field.
We are delighted to be welcoming our delegates back to London in September, having not been able to meet in person for the last 2 years due to COVID-19. We will build on both the success of our award-winning virtual conference in 2021 and our last physical conference in May 2019, which was attended by more than 120 delegates from 13 countries, representing 53 organisations.
CWD 2022 was scheduled to take place in May of this year, but the organisers have postponed the event until September to ensure that the conference can go ahead in-person.
This year’s conference will see the exciting addition of live equipment demonstrations and displays amidst the 2 days of presentations, panel sessions and poster displays. There will be ample opportunity for discussion and networking which will be welcomed after a 3-year wait. The conference is open to anyone with a relevant interest in CWD, and is attended by representatives of governments, industry, academia and the armed forces.
Key dates
- Abstract submission closes 6 May 2022
- Registration closes on 19 August 2022
Why attend CWD 2022
Our conference supports the global effort to eliminate chemical weapons and fosters co-operation through the exchange of information and ideas relating to safe disposal. CWD is the primary international forum for making valuable professional contacts in this field.
- Participate in this unique forum for our community
- Exchange knowledge and expertise
- Network with others in the field
- Meet international experts
- Collaborate with your peers
- Learn about innovative and exciting new solutions
- Share your technical challenges
- Discover and offer fresh thinking, new ideas, different approaches
- Contribute to a future free of chemical weapons
Register by 19 August 2022
Register now to join us in demonstrating our shared commitment to eliminating this class of weapons of mass destruction, and discover ways we can overcome the challenges associated with their elimination.
