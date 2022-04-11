Register for the 2022 international Chemical Weapons Demilitarisation Conference

Dstl will host the 24th CWD Conference, bringing together international experts and promoting collaboration to achieve a future free from chemical weapons.

About the conference

The CWD Conference, now in its 24th year, is an international conference hosted by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) on behalf of the Ministry of Defence (MOD). It’s a unique forum, bringing together international chemical weapons demilitarisation experts, to work towards achieving a future free from chemical weapons.

Despite the enormous progress made in disposing of state stockpiles, there is a continued need for chemical weapons destruction policies, plans and capabilities. CWD is the primary international event for discussing this need, sharing information and making valuable professional contacts in this field.

We are delighted to be welcoming our delegates back to London in September, having not been able to meet in person for the last 2 years due to COVID-19. We will build on both the success of our award-winning virtual conference in 2021 and our last physical conference in May 2019, which was attended by more than 120 delegates from 13 countries, representing 53 organisations.

CWD 2022 was scheduled to take place in May of this year, but the organisers have postponed the event until September to ensure that the conference can go ahead in-person.

This year’s conference will see the exciting addition of live equipment demonstrations and displays amidst the 2 days of presentations, panel sessions and poster displays. There will be ample opportunity for discussion and networking which will be welcomed after a 3-year wait. The conference is open to anyone with a relevant interest in CWD, and is attended by representatives of governments, industry, academia and the armed forces.

Key dates

Abstract submission closes 6 May 2022

Registration closes on 19 August 2022

