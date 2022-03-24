Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
|Printable version
Register now for MOD science and technology summit
- Also published by:
- Ministry of Defence
Industry and academia invited to free Supercharging Science 2022 networking and engagement event in Wales, as MOD launches ambitious new science programmes.
A major summit to bring together the best minds in science and technology is to be held in Wales on behalf of the Ministry of Defence (MOD).
Supercharging Science 2022: Securing Strategic Advantage through Science and Technology will take place on 7 June 2022 at the International Convention Centre in Newport.
The free event for representatives from industry and academia will officially launch the MOD’s new science and technology research portfolio.
It will include talks from experts at the MOD and Dstl, the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory.
To secure your ticket and for more details please visit the registration page. Registration will close at 5pm on Friday 20 May 2022.
Networking and engagement will be a central part of the day, as well as advice and guidance on how your organisation can access MOD funding and collaborate with our programmes.
The MOD is committed to working closer with industry and academia to harness the best scientific and technological advances to keep the UK safe and prosperous.
We are looking to attract potential new suppliers, especially from academia and small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as organisations already in our supply chain.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/register-now-for-mod-science-and-technology-summit
Latest News from
Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
Ploughshare wins government funding for 2 defence technologies22/03/2022 11:22:00
Grants worth more than £280,000 will help develop a predictive test for sepsis and a sensor that can detect and identify laser threats.
Dstl scientists develop pioneering bio-batteries17/03/2022 09:15:00
The new battery technology harnesses the power of DNA to provide a safer, greener solution to generating power and has potential applications across society.
Dstl reveals the hidden wildlife and ecology of its working range03/03/2022 12:10:00
Take a rare glimpse at the unique biodiversity of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory’s site near Salisbury.
Alternative use for novel antibiotic to treat plague and melioidosis18/02/2022 11:20:00
Leading scientists at Dstl have made an exciting new discovery in the fight against some of the world’s deadliest diseases.
Dstl 'briefcase bomb' donated to Royal Logistic Corps Museum15/02/2022 09:20:00
The dummy device, constructed by 2 Dstl apprentices, will support educational outreach activity at the recently-opened museum at Worthy Down near Winchester.
Dstl announces 2022 satellite launch10/02/2022 09:10:00
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) will launch its first satellites in 2022 in the next phase of growing the UK’s space research capabilities.
Top marks for Dstl’s engineering apprentices08/02/2022 12:10:00
The first cohort of scientists to work as Dstl apprentices while studying for a degree have all graduated – with first class bachelors in engineering (BEng).
UK cutting-edge space defence backed by £1.4 billion04/02/2022 10:17:00
The UK will invest £1.4 billion to bolster our national interests in space, as part of the first Defence Space Strategy published recently (01 February 2022).