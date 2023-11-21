Register now for the largest nuclear decommissioning supply chain event in Europe

The NDA’s tenth supply chain event will be held on 27 June 2024 at The International Centre, Telford.

The NDA yesterday, Monday 20 November, opened registration for its tenth nuclear decommissioning supply chain event, which will be held at The International Centre in Telford on 27 June 2024.

Launched in 2011, the supply chain event has gone on to attract a total of around 10,000 visitors from more than 20 countries over the years, representing thousands of companies both large and small.

It has been an overwhelming success in engaging with the suppliers that are essential to achieving the NDA’s mission of decommissioning the UK’s earliest nuclear sites safely, securely, and sustainably.

The event, which is free to attend, has grown from attracting a few hundred visitors to almost 1,700 each year and is now the largest event of its kind anywhere in Europe.

It provides an opportunity to network with more than 300 exhibiting companies, helping suppliers showcase solutions for nuclear decommissioning in the UK and abroad. It also encourages small medium enterprises (SMEs) to understand future developments and the potential opportunities for collaboration and innovation, as well as routes to export their decommissioning technology and skills overseas.

The Nuclear Industry Association’s DECOMM2024 event is being held the day before – 26 June – at the same venue. This is another key event in the nuclear decommissioning calendar and more information can be found here: DECOM 2024 - Crowdcomms

