Register with the Royal British Legion to attend D-Day 80 as a veteran

Veterans of the Normandy campaign are invited to register with the Royal British Legion if they would like to attend commemorations of the 80th anniversary of D-Day in June 2024.

Normandy veterans will be at the heart of official events in the UK and France to mark the 80th anniversary of the landings.

Members of the Armed Forces will lead veterans and guests in commemorations to pay respects to those who died during the Normandy Landings, as well as veterans of the campaign who are no longer with us.

Events will take place in both Normandy and the UK to ensure veterans are able to visit Normandy or take part in a commemoration closer to home.

Normandy veterans should register with the Royal British Legion to express their interest in attending the commemorations.

Relatives and carers of Normandy veterans are encouraged to help veterans to register their interest.

Normandy veterans can register with the Royal British Legion on their website to express their interest in attending D-Day 80 events.