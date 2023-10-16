Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Register with the Royal British Legion to attend D-Day 80 as a veteran
Veterans of the Normandy campaign are invited to register with the Royal British Legion if they would like to attend commemorations of the 80th anniversary of D-Day in June 2024.
Normandy veterans will be at the heart of official events in the UK and France to mark the 80th anniversary of the landings.
Members of the Armed Forces will lead veterans and guests in commemorations to pay respects to those who died during the Normandy Landings, as well as veterans of the campaign who are no longer with us.
Events will take place in both Normandy and the UK to ensure veterans are able to visit Normandy or take part in a commemoration closer to home.
Normandy veterans should register with the Royal British Legion to express their interest in attending the commemorations.
Relatives and carers of Normandy veterans are encouraged to help veterans to register their interest.
Normandy veterans can register with the Royal British Legion on their website to express their interest in attending D-Day 80 events.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/register-with-the-royal-british-legion-to-attend-d-day-80-as-a-veteran
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Major commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings16/10/2023 13:05:00
The MOD will support major events to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day in June 2024.
UK research into mine detecting drones could change land warfare16/10/2023 12:12:00
Drones equipped with cutting-edge sensors to detect ground mines and explosives are being researched by UK scientists and could alter the face of land warfare.
PM accelerates military support to Northern Europe following visit to Sweden13/10/2023 16:17:00
The Prime Minister has vowed to step up the UK’s presence in Northern Europe, deepen cooperation on tackling hybrid threats and protect Critical National Infrastructure with Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) partners as he met fellow leaders today.
Prime Minister deploys UK military to Eastern Mediterranean to support Israel13/10/2023 15:17:00
The Prime Minister has deployed UK military to the Eastern Mediterranean to support Israel and reinforce regional stability.
Joint statement by contributors to the International Fund for Ukraine13/10/2023 13:15:00
The International Fund for Ukraine has announced a package worth over £100 million for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Major new package of support for Ukraine's counter-offensive announced by Defence Secretary Grant Shapps12/10/2023 13:15:00
The Defence Secretary yesterday announced a new package of support for Ukraine and the signing of further air defence contracts, procured through the International Fund for Ukraine.
Major new package of support for Ukraine's counter-offensive announced by Grant Shapps11/10/2023 12:05:00
The Defence Secretary will today announce a new package of support for Ukraine and the signing of further air defence contracts, procured through the International Fund for Ukraine.
UK reinforcements arrive in Kosovo for NATO peacekeeping mission09/10/2023 09:15:00
The first British soldiers of a two hundred-strong deployment arrived in Kosovo last week to reinforce NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR).