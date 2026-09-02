Registered manager ordered to pay £2,333 for exposing a resident to a significant risk of avoidable harm

Today (Thursday 27 August), a care home manager has been ordered to pay £2,333 after failing to provide safe care and treatment to a resident which exposed them to a significant risk of avoidable harm.

This is as a result of a prosecution brought against them by the Care Quality Commission.

Suzanne Kirkbride, registered manager of Hall Lane Resource Centre, entered a guilty plea to an offence contrary to Regulation 12 (2) and 22 (2) of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014 relating to a failure to provide safe care and treatment to Laura Margaret Donnelly which exposed her to a significant risk of avoidable harm.

The case highlighted concerns for the Commission around diabetes, fluid and hydration and medicines management.

The court fined Suzanne Kirkbride £1666 for this. She was also ordered to pay a £167 victim surcharge and £500 costs.

Rosalind Sanderson CQC’s deputy director of enforcement, said:

“This is a distressing case, and our sympathies are with Laura’s family and those affected by her death. Suzanne Kirkbride failed in her duty to protect her by placing her in an unsafe service where staff weren’t trained to understand her condition and manage her complex needs. “The prosecution should be a reminder to all care providers that they must always ensure people’s safety and manage risks to their wellbeing. “The majority of adult social care services provide safe and effective care for people using their service. However, where we find someone has been put at risk of harm, we will use our regulatory enforcement powers to protect people.”

About the Care Quality Commission

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is the independent regulator of health and social care in England.

We make sure health and social care services provide people with safe, effective, compassionate, high-quality care and we encourage care services to improve.

We monitor, inspect and regulate services to make sure they meet fundamental standards of quality and safety and we publish what we find to help people choose care.