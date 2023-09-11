Registering to be a Children in Need Referrer

We have been approached by Children in Need's Emergency Essentials Programme.

The programme provides items that meet a child’s most basic needs such as a bed to sleep in, a cooker to provide a hot meal and other items or services critical to a child’s wellbeing.

They are looking for Homeless Link organisational members to register as referrers for children and vulnerable young people.

What is Emergency Essentials?

Emergency Essentials grants are for children and young people living with severe poverty as well as having additional exceptional pressures or crisis.

They can deliver or fund critical items such as: Gas or electric cookers; Essential household items; Furniture and kitchen equipment; Children’s beds and bedding; Washing machines; Fridges and freezers; Baby equipment; Clothing in an emergency (including school uniform).

Eligibility

Who can be helped?

Children from birth to 17

Vulnerable children and young people who are experiencing a crisis or emergency

All grants are discretionary, subject to meeting eligibility criteria and available funding.

Vulnerability

By exceptional difficulties or crisis they mean an unexpected occurrence outside of the child or young person’s control. The following are not exhaustive, but are to give examples of the events and circumstances that could be considered:

Homelessness/unsettled way of life

Domestic abuse

Mental health or behavioural difficulties

Bereavement

Alcohol or substance misuse

Estrangement or abandonment

Disability, serious or chronic illness

Abuse or neglect

Family member of household is in prison

Trafficking or exploitation/gang involvement

Registering as a Referrer/Making an Application

The grant programme is a referrer only programme and you can find out more information about what being a referrer for the fund means in these guidelines:

You can also find more information on this website.

If you would like any help, advice or support, please get in contact by using the following details:

Registering as a referrer: cinofficial@familyfundservices.co.uk

Partnership Manager Contact: Gemma.Walker@familyfundservices.co.uk

Partnerships Team: cinpartnerships@familyfundservices.co.uk