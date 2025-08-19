NHS Wales
Registration now open: Welsh Public Health Conference 2025
Wednesday 22 October – Glamorgan Cricket, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
This year’s Welsh Public Health Conference will be taking place on Wednesday 22 October in Glamorgan Cricket, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
Returning for the first time since 2019, this flagship one-day event brings together more than 400 delegates from across Wales – spanning the public, private, academic and third sectors – to share learning and innovation, develop partnerships and network.
This year’s theme is: “action today, for a healthier nation tomorrow.” The programme will address the root causes that influence individual and community health, including: nutrition, education, housing, physical activity, mental wellness, our natural environment and social connections.
The programme will feature a diverse range of speakers addressing critical public health challenges, focusing on prevention, tackling health inequalities and creating more equitable health outcomes for the people of Wales.
The event is free to attend and open to all.
You can register here.
