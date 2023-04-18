Registration of High-rise residential buildings

The Building Safety Regulator recently (Wednesday 12 April) opened the registration process for high-rise residential buildings in England.

It is a legal requirement under the Building Safety Act 2022 for all high-rise residential buildings 18 metres tall or higher, or at least 7 storeys tall, with two or more residential units to be registered with the Building Safety Regulator by 1 October 2023.

The Principal Accountable Person (PAP) for each building, or someone authorised by them, is required to complete the registration process.

The registration service is now open and the fee to register each building is £251.

Register a high-rise residential building

Guidance on how to apply to register can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/applying-to-register-a-high-rise-residential-building

More information on the roles of Accountable persons and Principal Accountable Persons can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/safety-in-high-rise-residential-buildings-accountable-persons

Notes to Editors

About BSR: The Building Safety Regulator (BSR) is an independent body established by the Building Safety Act, 2022, and is part of the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). BSR will raise building safety and performance standards and oversee a new stringent regime for high-rise residential buildings, as well as overseeing the wider system for regulating safety and performance of all buildings and increasing the competence of relevant regulators and industry professionals.

About HSE: The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety. We prevent work-related death, injury and ill health through regulatory actions that range from influencing behaviours across whole industry sectors through to targeted interventions on individual businesses. These activities are supported by globally recognised scientific expertise.

About the Building Safety Act, 2022: The Building Safety Act gained Royal Assent on the 28 April 2022 and makes ground-breaking reforms to give residents and homeowners more rights, powers and protections. The Act overhauls existing regulations, creating lasting change and makes clear how residential buildings should be constructed, maintained, and made safe. Full implementation of the Act is in October 2023, which means each building owner should have their building safety regime in place by this time.