Registration opens for CYBERUK 2022

National Cyber Security Centre’s CYBERUK 2022 event will take place across two days on 10-11 May

UK government’s flagship cyber security event will be held at the ICC Wales in Newport, marking a return to an in-person event format

Participants will gain unrivalled access to keynote addresses and panel sessions featuring international experts

REGISTRATION for the UK’s flagship cyber security conference has opened, marking a return to an in-person event following last year’s virtual format.

CYBERUK 2022 will be hosted by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) – which is a part of GCHQ – at the ICC Wales in Newport on 10-11 May.

The event has become a key date in the calendar for thought leaders in cyber security and technical professionals from the UK and around the world, with previous conferences taking place in Liverpool (2017), Manchester (2018) and Glasgow (2019).

Building on the success of last year’s virtual event, keynote speeches will also be streamed on the CYBERUK YouTube channel in order to maximise accessibility for all.

This year’s conference will bring together more than 1,500 delegates to discuss measures to boost national cyber resilience, including those put in place by the UK government.

Lindy Cameron, Chief Executive Office of the NCSC, said:

“This year’s CYBERUK is a fantastic opportunity to bring experts across government, industry and academia together under one roof after a prolonged period of virtual working.

“Delegates will have access to a range of world-class expertise and compelling sessions discussing how the UK can continue to boost its cyber resilience in the face of today’s cyber threats.

“We look forward to welcoming a range of experts and hosting the discussions that will share important cyber security thought leadership and insights.”

CYBERUK will feature live keynotes, panels and Q&A sessions delivered by the NCSC and sponsors across four distinct streams of activity. Taking place in Newport, the event will also showcase Wales’s thriving technology sector encompassing industry and academia.

Clare Johnson, Partnerships and Outreach Manager (Digital & STEM) at the University of South Wales:

“Wales is home to a vibrant and growing cyber eco-system and we are delighted that this will be showcased on a global stage when Cyber UK comes to Newport in May 2022.

“As a nation we have shown commitment to tackling a range of important challenges through our strong cyber skills development initiatives, which span right from schools and community outreach, to industry and academic collaboration at university level. CYBERUK will give us a platform to share many of these activities.”

Online registration for CYBERUK 2022 is now live on the CYBERUK website.

Register for CYBERUK 2022