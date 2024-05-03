Information Commissioner's Office
Registration opens for ICO annual conference
The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) will hold its annual Data Protection Practitioners' Conference (DPPC) online on Tuesday 8 October.
Whether it’s your first time or you’re a DPPC regular, this FREE event will have something for you regardless of experience level, sector or specialism.
The DPPC will include content on both data protection and freedom of information legislation and is the only information rights conference where you’ll hear directly from the regulator throughout the day.
Our delegates are on the frontline of information rights – helping stop cyber-attacks, preventing personal information falling into the wrong hands and ensuring the organisations we all trust are careful with our details.
The programme will include inspirational keynote speakers, practical workshops run by the ICO’s expert staff and thought-provoking panels.
Last year’s DPPC saw more than 5,000 people tune in, with 82% learning something new and 72% taking action to put into practice what they’d learned in the three months after conference. That means ultimately people’s information is in safer hands. Popular sessions included cyber security, sharing information to safeguard children and how to respond to Subject Access Requests.
To book your place go to our registration page. And for all the latest announcements on speakers and agenda visit our DPPC web pages, where you can also catch up with some of the key sessions from DPPC 2023 and watch last year’s workshops on-demand.
We’ll also be providing exclusive DPPC updates through our e-newsletter, which you can sign up for through our website. And you can follow us for all the latest on #DPPC24 on social media.
Note to Editors
- The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is the UK’s independent regulator for data protection and information rights law, upholding information rights in the public interest, promoting openness by public bodies and data privacy for people.
- Feedback from last year’s DPPC delegates included:
- “Best organised, interactive session I have been to. Brilliant, in terms of structure, tools, questions and general interaction throughout event.”
- “Interesting, relevant and captured my interest all day which is hard to achieve in a virtual form.”
- DPPC 2023 featured 74 speakers and 23 workshops and sessions.
