Registration opens for the first CYBERUK conference in Northern Ireland

The NCSC is now accepting applications for delegates to take part in CYBERUK 2023 next April in Belfast.

National Cyber Security Centre invites people to sign up for its flagship conference next April

CYBERUK 2023 will take place in Belfast and bring together key players in cyber security from around the world

Delegates will discuss cyber threats, emerging technology and shaping a resilient digital future

Cyber experts and thought leaders are being encouraged to sign up for a place at the UK’s flagship cyber security conference as registration for the annual summit opened today (Wednesday).

The National Cyber Security Centre, a part of GCHQ, is now accepting applications for delegates to take part in CYBERUK 2023, which is being hosted in Northern Ireland for the first time next April.

The conference at the ICC in Belfast on 19-20 April will be centred around the theme of ‘securing an open and resilient digital future’, with details about the programme and speakers to be announced in the new year.

CYBERUK has become a key fixture in the cyber security community’s calendar, with more than 2,200 attendees taking part in the most recent summit in Wales which involved interactive workshops, exhibitions and keynotes.

Northern Ireland is considered a global hub for cyber security innovation and expertise. It is home to 4% of the UK’s cyber security workforce despite representing 2.8% of the UK population and has a strong track record of attracting significant overseas investment in its growing cyber security industry.

NCSC Chief Executive Lindy Cameron recently said:

“As a proud Northern Irish woman, I am delighted our flagship CYBERUK conference is coming to Northern Ireland for the first time, recognising its status as a global cyber hub. “I’m looking forward to hearing from thought leaders in cyber security and examining how we can keep the UK safe online in the face of technological challenges as well as opportunities. “I strongly encourage the cyber security community to register for a place at CYBERUK so we can work together towards securing an open and resilient digital future.”

Under the theme of ‘securing an open and resilient digital future’, next year’s CYBERUK conference will examine the following:

How a strong ecosystem can deliver a resilient society

Understanding threats, risks and vulnerabilities we face

Gaining technological advantage with our friends and allies

It will also involve a schools outreach programme, where pupils from local schools will attend and take part in a raft of activities designed to inspire them to develop vital cyber skills.

The NCSC works closely with partners in Northern Ireland and supports the Government's commitment of 5,000 cyber security professionals in Northern Ireland by 2030 and the £2.6bn National Cyber Strategy which is protecting and promoting the UK online and making the digital economy secure for people and businesses.

Registration is now open for CYBERUK 2023!

Belfast, 19-20 April: Join 150+ world-leading speakers and 2000+ professionals.

Apply to attend