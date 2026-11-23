Arts Council England
|Printable version
Registration with Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority
On Monday 16 November, Darren Henley, our Chief Executive, attended a roundtable to discuss what more can be done within public, cultural and sporting institutions to provide a safe environment for employees, volunteers and participants.
The roundtable held by Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Secretary of State, Lisa Nandy, follows recent convictions and allegations of misconduct within the entertainment industry. These actions have reinforced the need for accountability, transparency and meaningful action across the sector.
Arts Council England has registered with the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA), an independent body that works to raise standards of behaviour across the Creative Industries, helping to prevent and tackle bullying, harassment and discrimination.
CIISA’s four standards set out expectations for safe working environments, inclusive working environments, open and accountable reporting mechanisms and responsive learning culture. We are committed to upholding CIISA’s standards and to creating safer, more inclusive working environments where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.
From April 2028, we will also require organisations joining our National Portfolio to sign up to CIISA. We will work with CIISA and DCMS ahead of this to ensure that all members of the Portfolio can embed CIISA’s standards and benefit from their guidance and practical support. This will help prevent, address and respond to sexual harassment, bullying and misconduct and to enable safe reporting and accountability.
Darren Henley, Chief Executive of Arts Council England:
“Now is the time for action. As an employer, we’ve signed up to CIISA and we’ll be requiring successful applicants who join our next National Portfolio in 2028 to sign up too. We recognise the importance of supporting freelancers in our sector and this will be an important strand of our new individuals service that we’re developing during 2027.”
National Portfolio applicants do not need to reference CIISA or make budget provision in their applications. We will share more information with successful National Portfolio Investment Programme applicants about CIISA registration requirements and how these will be implemented during the funding agreement stage next year.
Original article link: https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/creative-matters/news/registration-creative-industries-independent-standards-authority
Latest News from
Arts Council England
Minister intervenes to keep earliest known British country-estate landscape painting in the UK20/11/2026 16:07:00
UK government intervention has temporarily blocked a painting of Llannerch Park being taken out of the UK permanently
Join a nationwide celebration of National Lottery funding17/11/2026 13:20:00
On Thursday 19 November, the birthday of the National Lottery, we’re inviting National Lottery-funded organisations and projects across the arts and culture sector to join a nationwide campaign celebrating the incredible impact made possible by National Lottery players.
Minister acts to keep exquisite Mughal calligraphy collection from leaving the UK17/11/2026 12:12:00
The government has temporarily blocked two volumes of Mughal calligraphy, considered amongst the finest surviving specimens, from being taken out of the UK permanently
Minister intervenes to keep iconic bust of Edward the Black Prince in the UK09/11/2026 09:17:00
The government has intervened to temporarily keep a bust of Edward the Black Prince in the UK
"Advocacy is just connection with a purpose": Dawn Airey's message to cultural leaders at Governance Now 202605/11/2026 13:20:00
This week, Dawn Airey, Chair of Arts Council England, delivered the opening keynote speech at Governance Now 2026.
University of Bedfordshire and Arts Council England sign Memorandum of Understanding29/10/2026 16:20:00
University of Bedfordshire (UoB) and Arts Council England have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Signed on Friday 23 October at the UoB campus, the MoU outlines a shared framework for future collaboration.
50 years on: Dawn Airey reflects on the legacy of The Art Britain Ignores report15/10/2026 13:20:00
Yesterday, Chair of Arts Council England, Dawn Airey, delivered her inaugural speech at The Arts Britain Ignores: 50 Years On, a national gathering marking the 50th anniversary of Naseem Khan’s landmark 1976 report that challenged the sector to confront the exclusion and marginalisation of Black artists and culturally diverse communities.
Understanding the impact of extreme heat on creative and cultural organisations14/10/2026 10:20:00
An Arts Council England survey suggests that extreme heat is already having operational impacts across the cultural sector, affecting staff, audiences, finances, and organisational resilience.