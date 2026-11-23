On Monday 16 November, Darren Henley, our Chief Executive, attended a roundtable to discuss what more can be done within public, cultural and sporting institutions to provide a safe environment for employees, volunteers and participants.

The roundtable held by Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Secretary of State, Lisa Nandy, follows recent convictions and allegations of misconduct within the entertainment industry. These actions have reinforced the need for accountability, transparency and meaningful action across the sector.

Arts Council England has registered with the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA), an independent body that works to raise standards of behaviour across the Creative Industries, helping to prevent and tackle bullying, harassment and discrimination.

CIISA’s four standards set out expectations for safe working environments, inclusive working environments, open and accountable reporting mechanisms and responsive learning culture. We are committed to upholding CIISA’s standards and to creating safer, more inclusive working environments where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.

From April 2028, we will also require organisations joining our National Portfolio to sign up to CIISA. We will work with CIISA and DCMS ahead of this to ensure that all members of the Portfolio can embed CIISA’s standards and benefit from their guidance and practical support. This will help prevent, address and respond to sexual harassment, bullying and misconduct and to enable safe reporting and accountability.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive of Arts Council England:

“Now is the time for action. As an employer, we’ve signed up to CIISA and we’ll be requiring successful applicants who join our next National Portfolio in 2028 to sign up too. We recognise the importance of supporting freelancers in our sector and this will be an important strand of our new individuals service that we’re developing during 2027.”

National Portfolio applicants do not need to reference CIISA or make budget provision in their applications. We will share more information with successful National Portfolio Investment Programme applicants about CIISA registration requirements and how these will be implemented during the funding agreement stage next year.